Heimdall Returns to Battle with 'The Rebels of Vanaheim' Prose Novel

Odin, King of the Gods, dispatches the heroic warrior Heimdall and Valkyrie captain Uschi, to eliminate a mysterious infestation of draugr—the living dead—in the proud realm of Vanaheim.

Yet his home is not as Heimdall remembers it. Anti-Asgardian sentiment is rife, and the arrival of just two warriors from Asgard to deal with the draugr only incenses the people further. With rebellion growing in Vanaheim, Heimdall must investigate this conspiracy and the undead, even if it pits him against his own people, to preserve the peace of the Realm Eternal.

The Rebels of Vanaheim is the fourth prose novel in the LEGENDS OF ASGARD line, which is set in the legendary realm of Asgard and rich in Norse-inspired mythology, following The Head of Mimir, The Sword of Surtur, and The Serpent and the Dead. These fantastical stories centering on Thor's daring companions celebrate heroism, adventure, fate, honor, and myth, bringing their stories to the fore. Raise a flagon of ale and enjoy tales of the extraordinary exploits of heroes and heroines from the Ten Realms.

The Rebels of Vanaheim will be available in trade paperback, ebook and audiobook formats, available at bookshops and online retailers later this year on December 7, 2021. Pre-order now!

