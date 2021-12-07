Holiday Gift Guide: Breeze Through Your List with These Marvel Subscriptions
And gift cards as well!
The countdown clock on shopping for holiday gifts is nearing zero. If you're in need of a little help in taking the stress out of everything, don't worry, we've got plenty of gifts to recommend the Marvel fan in your life.
The Marvel.com team has rounded up some gift subscriptions below, and some even come with a sweet promotion!
BarkBox x Marvel
We couldn't think of a better team-up than your best friend in the whole world with the world's number one web-slinger, Spider-Man. Head over to BarkBox to claim the Spider-Man: No Way Home themed box as your first box now!
DISNEY BUNDLE (DISNEY+, HULU & ESPN+)
Disney+ is home to the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, where brand new stories about Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are told every day. This past year has seen the release of Marvel Studios’ WandaVison, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, along with the latest film of Phase 4, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. And what better way to celebrate the holidays than streaming Hawkeye, which reminds us the best gift this holiday season comes with a bow ;)
But that’s not all! Get ready for the ultimate home theater viewing experience because Shang-Chi, Black Widow and 11 more Marvel Studios films available on Disney+ in IMAX's Expanded Aspect Ratio. Here are 6 reasons why you should watch the MCU in IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio.
And over on Hulu, indulge in lots of laughs with Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. and Marvel's Hit-Monkey!
MARVEL UNLIMITED
Know someone who's constantly devouring comics? Want to gift a Marvel fan instant access to over 29,000+ digital comics? Ideal for those starting their comics journey (or seasoned collectors in need of space), with access to entire series, complete events, cosmic epics, and fan-favorite storylines, the new Marvel Unlimited offers endless discovery.
Our all-new app also features personalized recommendations based on the characters, series, and creators you’re following right now. Uncover new entry points in our Reading Guides section to stay on top of the storylines fans are reading. App subscribers also have access to Marvel’s Infinity Comics, exclusive vertical comics designed exclusively for phone and tablet.
For $60, gift a 1-year subscription to Marvel Unlimited—an award-winning app and web service that offers the Marvel Comics universe in your pocket! Our supercharged archive spans 80 years of Marvel history, with new comic issues added every week just three months after they’re in stores. Marvel Unlimited’s back catalog grows monthly too with classic comic additions, allowing members to catch up on complete volumes and favorites. Use code GIFT60 to give the Marvel fan in your life instant access over 29,000 digital comics! Terms apply.
Apple Store Gift Cards
On its 100th day since launch, MARVEL Future Revolution is the Apple App Store's 2021 iPad Game of the Year! To get your gamer pals in on the action, gift them an Apple Apple Store gift card. Don't worry Android users, you're covered with Google Play Store Gift Cards!
Funko x Marvel Collector Corp Subscription Box
Wanted a curated mix of items for your loved one? Every Collector Corps box features a new theme every other month with 3-5 collectibles in each box!
FORTNITE BATTLEPASS
Get ready to SQUAD UP! The island from Chapter 2 has been turned upside down...literally. Step onto the new island and explore every corner of an undiscovered world in Fornite Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped.
Starting December 11, you'll be able to put on Spider-Man's web-shooters! Did an enemy knock you out? You're now able to crawl faster to safely reach your squad. Secure your Fortnite Battle Pass now!
Looking for more? Find all of Marvel's 2021 Gift Guides here!
