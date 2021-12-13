Holiday Gift Guide: Swing Into Action with These Spider-Man Finds
THWIP!
The following article is sponsored by Amazon.
The holiday season is here! And not only that, Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters this weekend!
We're not sure about you guys, but Marvel.com is all about hitting two birds with one web, especially for all the Web-heads in our lives. With that in mind, we're relying on Amazon to ensure gifts arrive on time!
Thankfully, Amazon's Spider-Man Hub for all the best Spidey merch, and we've rounded several up for you below!
Spider-Man Web Bolt NERF Blaster
Blast evil villains with Spider-Man's Web Bolt Blaster and Nerf darts! Fans of the Spider-Man movie and NERF can enjoy both at the same time with the Spider-Man Web Bolt Blaster. This wrist-mounted blaster is perfect for high impact play and high octane fun. Combine this Web Bolt Blaster with the Spider-Man Stretch Shot Blaster and the THWIP Shot Blaster (not included) to create the supreme Spider-Man web blaster experience!
Spider-Man Jet Web Cycle Vehicle and Detachable Action Figure
Spider-Man rides to the rescue in his Integrated Suit equipped with glider wings! Swing into excitement with Spider-Man! With this Spider-Man movie-inspired line of toys, kids can imagine the web-slinging, wall-crawling action as Spider-Man faces new challenges and new villains.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Spidey Doctor Strange Poster T-Shirt
Help Spider-Man with his missions in your Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko Pop! collection!
The Marvel Comics Library. Spider-Man. Vol. 1. 1962–1964
The inaugural volume of ‘The Marvel Comics Library’, Spider-Man. Vol. 1. 1962–1964, features the first 21 stories of everybody’s favorite web-slinger, meticulously honoring the original vision of Spider-Man creators Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. An in-depth historical essay by Marvel editor Ralph Macchio, an introduction by uber-collector David Mandel, original art boards, rare photographs, and other never-before-seen gems make this book the ultimate tribute to the teen who redefined what it meant to be a hero, right ahead of Spider-Man’s 60th birthday.
Spider-Man: Life Story
Spider-Man makes history! In 1962’s AMAZING FANTASY #15, teenage Peter Parker was bitten by a radioactive spider and became the amazing Spider-Man! Nearly sixty years have passed in the real world since that event — so what would have happened if the same amount of time passed for Peter? In celebration of an icon, Chip Zdarsky and legendary artist Mark Bagley spin a unique Spidey tale — telling the entire life story of Spider-Man from beginning to end, set against the key events of the decades through which he lived! From the Vietnam War to Secret Wars and Civil War, all the way through to what just might be a 72-year-old Spider-Man’s final mission, prepare to watch Peter Parker age by the issue — now in hardcover, including a brand-new Annual tale!
Miles Morales: Shock Waves
The original middle-grade graphic novel, Miles Morales: Shock Waves, from best-selling author Justin A. Reynolds (Opposite of Always, Early Departures) and Eisner-nominated artist Pablo Leon! Miles Morales is a normal school kid who happens to juggle school at Brooklyn Visions Academy while swinging through the streets of Brooklyn as Spider-Man. After a disastrous earthquake strikes his birthplace of Puerto Rico, Miles springs into action to help set up a fundraiser for the devastated island. But when a new student's father goes missing, Miles begins to make connections between the disappearance and a giant corporation sponsoring Mile's fundraiser. Who is behind the disappearance, and how does that relate to Spider-Man?
Spider-Man: No Way Home: Spider-Man's Very Strange Day!
The duo that brought you Spider-Man: Far From Home: Spider-Man Swings Through Europe is back! Written by Calliope Glass and illustrated by Andrew Kolb, this picture book features the same vibrant, stylized art and entertaining storytelling style to tap into the third Spider-Man film from Sony and Marvel Studios. This delightful, stylized picture book will take Spider-Man and his friends to a whole new location―one packed full of mystery and magic just waiting to be explored.
The Moviemaking Magic of Marvel Studios: Spider-Man
Get ready to swing into the creation of the movies starring everyone’s favorite web-slinger—Spider-Man! From his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War to the latest installment, Spider-Man: No Way Home, explore the behind-the-scenes magic of how Marvel Studios brought your friendly neighborhood Super Hero to life for the big screen! Pull back the curtains to reveal it all—from Spidey’s homemade web-shooters to Mysterio’s modified drones and all of the adrenaline-pumping battles in between.
This collectable book features diagrams, photographs, concept sketches, and more! Bonus sections reveal the magic of some of the films’ most memorable moments, characters, heroes, and villains using special interactive elements. See how filmmakers breathed new life into the humble comic book character and transformed him into the larger-than-life icon and phenomenon fans across the globe adore.
The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
The definitive story of how Marvel Studios created the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as told by the studio's creatives, and the cast and crew of The Infinity Saga.
The Story of Marvel Studios is the first-ever, fully authorized, all-access history of Marvel Studios’ creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as told by the producers, writers, directors, concept artists, VFX artists, cast, and crew who brought it to life. Year-by-year, project-by-project, the studio’s founding and meteoric growth are described through detailed personal stories, anecdotes, and remembrances of noteworthy challenges, breakthrough milestones, and history-making successes. Together, these stories reveal how each of the films evolved into one ongoing cinematic narrative, as coauthors Tara Bennett and Paul Terry chart the complete production history of The Infinity Saga’s 23 movies (from 2008’s Iron Man all the way up to, and including, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home).
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – The Art of the Game
Be greater, be yourself as Miles Morales swings onto the scene in his own video game for the first time. Learning the ropes as Spider-Man in Peter Parker's absence, Miles must find the balance between keeping his new home, Harlem, safe and rising up to take on new challenges and enemies that test his abilities and loyalties to the limit.
The creative process of this much-anticipated game is captured in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - The Art of the Game. This lush, hardback book showcases the remarkable concept art and in-game renderings created by the talented development team creating the game in collaboration with Marvel. Characters, locations, tech, gadgets, Spider suits and much more are presented in all their incredible detail, accompanied by unique insights from the artists and developers behind the game.
Marvel Spider-Man Little Golden Book Favorites
Marvel Spider-Man Little Golden Book Favorites collects three Spider-Man Little Golden Books into one hardcover book!
Spider-Ham Little Golden Book
Marvel's Spider-Ham swings into his first Little Golden Book ever! Fans of Marvel's Spider-Man are sure to love this all-new Little Golden Book, featuring the Spectacular Peter Porker: Spider-Ham! Filled with thrills and laughs, boys and girls ages 2-5 will love this light-hearted and humorous take on the Marvel universe with animal versions of their favorite characters and in which an ordinary spider becomes a pig-like web-spinning super hero!
Spider-Man Glow FX Mask Electronic Wearable Toy with Light-Up Moving Eyes
Imagine swinging into the newest Spider-Man adventure with this Spider-Man Glow-FX mask featuring eyes that light up at the flip of a switch. With this Spider-Man movie-inspired line of toys, kids can imagine the web-slinging, wall-crawling action as Spider-Man faces new challenges and new villains.
LEGO DUPLO Marvel Spider-Man Headquarters (Spidey and His Amazing Friends)
LEGO DUPLO Marvel Spider-Man Headquarters is the perfect treat for a budding Super Hero. With 3 Super Hero figures and lots of super-fun activities, this versatile playset delivers excellent play value. Based on the Disney+ TV show, Spidey and His Amazing Friends, this toddler-friendly superhero set combines the fun and adventure of the TV program with the hands-on, developmental benefits of LEGO DUPLO construction. The set features 3 Super Heroes – Spider-Man, Miles Morales and Ghost Spider – in their spider-shaped headquarters with fun accessories to inspire imaginative role play, including a motorcycle, slide and a rope swing. LEGO DUPLO toys put open-ended fun, self-expression and joyful learning into preschoolers’ hands, so parents and toddlers can share many precious developmental moments together.
The Power of Three (Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends) (Little Golden Book)
Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy team up with Peter Parker to fight no-good villains as an amazing group of friends who know how to save the day. Based on the hit pre-school animated series Marvel's Spider-man And His Amazing Friends airing on Disney Junior, this Little Golden Book captures the show's fun, action, and life lessons that are just right for little heroes ages 2 to 5 years old. In The Power of Three, Spider-Man and his fellow heroes learn that teamwork is the best way to bring down the bad guys.
Spidey and His Amazing Friends Webbed Wheelie Vehicle - Miles Morales: Spider-Man Pull Back Vehicle
Little Spidey fans can go super speedy with Marvel’s Spidey And His Amazing Friends Webbed Wheelies vehicle featuring Miles Morales: Spider-man! With the Super Hero behind the wheel, pull the webbed wheelie back and pop an epic wheelie when you let go! The bright and colorful toy vehicle will immediately capture your child’s attention and quickly become their new favorite toy car! They will have a blast vroom, vroom, vrooming around the room as they go zoom, zoom, zoomin’ with the webbed vehicle. Miles Morales: Spider-man is ready to save the day, after all, and the job is never quite done.
