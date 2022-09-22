Hulk Smashes His Way Into Avengers Campus

Avengers Campus is going green. As previously revealed during the A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products panel at D23 Expo 2022 there’s another brand new Heroic Encounter now happening at Disney California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort! Having just taken a trip through the Quantum Realm, Hulk now appears in all his big, green glory meeting guests.

The Disney Parks TikTok shared a new look at Hulk smashing his way into the land.

Hulk joins the growing list of heroes at Avengers Campus, like Spider-Man, Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Captain America (both Steve and Sam), Thor, Ms. Marvel, and so many more.