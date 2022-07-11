Kith Launches Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Collection Alongside New Limited Edition Comic Book

In celebration of Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary, Kith introduces an homage to the six decades of the Marvel Super Hero, interpreted through the Kith lens. Archival artwork from the Spider-Man comics were used to create a collaborative collection of adults and kids apparel and accessories to showcase the evolution of the iconic character. Another element of this collaboration is a custom Spider-Man comic book that features a completely original storyline and artwork, along with some previews of upcoming unreleased Kith collections.

The limited-edition Marvel | Kith Spider-Man comic book celebrates the anniversary with an original story featuring Spider-Man as he tries to stop Doctor Octopus and his robot army from wreaking havoc on New York City. The comic also features cameos from other Marvel characters including Iron Man and Tinkerer, as well as Kith-founder Ronnie Fieg. The comic, written by Anthony Piper and drawn by Julian Shaw, with colors by Fabio Laporini and Fabio D’Auria, will first be released on Monday, July 11, and receive a second release coinciding with the launch of the full collection on Friday, July 15. The comic releases this Monday 7/11 at all Kith shops. It will also release as a bundle with our curated selection of vintage Spider-Man memorabilia. These items include figurines, comic books, illustrations, and more. By purchasing any of the memorabilia items, customers will receive an issue of the comic. The memorabilia will be sold online-only, and not available in-store.

The apparel and accessories collection for adults includes intarsia knit sweaters, 400 GSM cotton fleece hoodies, and a range of vintage washed long sleeve and short sleeve tees. The accessories include an assortment of headwear, as well as lifestyle goods such as skateboard decks, posters, puzzles, and more. Alongside the adult collection is a 16-piece kid’s offering that features similar artwork seen on the adult products. The apparel silhouettes include lounge sets, intarsia knit sweaters, hoodies, and tees.

This celebration will culminate with a special 3-day pop-up experience set in Ronnie Fieg’s and Peter Parker’s hometown of Queens, New York. This will mark the first official pop-up Kith has hosted in Queens. Designed by Kith and Marvel Entertainment, this shop will be the sole location in New York, aside from the Kith Shop at Bergdorf Goodman, where the Marvel | Kith Spider-Man collection and comic book can be purchased on Friday, July 15 (neither Kith Manhattan nor Kith Brooklyn will stock the collection). The collection and comic will still release at Kith’s other non-New York shops and online. The pop-up will not only stock the collection but will also carry a curated selection of vintage Spider-Man memorabilia that can be purchased by customers, including comic books from the past six decades along with action figures, original illustrations, and much more.

The Marvel | Kith Spider-Man Pop-Up will be open Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 17. The hours of operation will be 11AM-7PM EST, and the address is below:

Marvel | Kith Spider-Man Pop-Up

221-50 Horace Harding Expy

Oakland Gardens, NY 11364

To celebrate Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary on a global scale, Kith and Marvel are also hosting a pop-up in Selfridges with a space dedicated to the collaborative comic book and adult’s collection.

Kith Selfridges

400 Oxford St, Marylebone,

London W1A 1AB

The collection will release Friday, July 15 online at 11AM EST on Kith.com and 11AM CET on EU.Kith.com. The collection will also release at Kith’s Miami, Los Angeles, Hawaii, Paris, Tokyo, Aspen and Kids shops as well as shop-in-shops which include Selfridges, Bergdorf Goodman and Hirshleifers. Online orders of any adult’s apparel will come with a copy of the custom Kith for Marvel Spider-Man comic book as a gift with purchase.

Find preview pages of the Spider-Man comic in the image gallery below.