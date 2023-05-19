Make-A-Wish Family Receives Heroic Welcome at Avengers Campus

Recently, a brand new Super Hero arrived at Avengers Campus — a 3-year-old boy named Colton.

Colton and his family recently visited the Disneyland Resort from their home in Oregon thanks to a Make-A-Wish trip following a lifesaving bone marrow transplant for the young boy. Colton’s favorite Avengers is Iron Man, and when the family approached Disneyland Cast Members wondering where Colton might be able to meet his hero, the Cast Members sprang into action.

Guest Relations Cast Members arranged for Colton and his family to stop by later in the afternoon to meet Iron Man in Avengers Campus. But, it wasn’t just Iron Man who showed up. Cast members managed to call up Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Gamora, and more to meet Colton, who was dressed in his own Iron Man costume, too.

The group made Colton an honorary Super Hero, and talking to the Disney Parks Blog Colton's mom, Kayla, explained, "He truly believes with his entire heart and soul that he is now one of them because of the special time and attention they gave him. It was just a moment for them, but it was truly life-changing for him.”

But there was actually one more hero joining them that day, Colton's older sister Khloe. The family told the group that it was Khloe who donated her bone marrow to Colton, and upon hearing this Black Panther knelt down and told Khloe that she was a real Super Hero.

Find more pictures of Colton's recent visit below!