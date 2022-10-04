The New York Public Library and Marvel to Issue Special Edition Spider-Man Library Card October 11

Spider-Senses will be tingling across New York City as The New York Public Library (NYPL) and Marvel Entertainment join forces to release a special, limited-edition Spider-Man library card on October 11 to inspire new and existing patrons to explore a multitude of free books, resources, and programs at the Library, including Marvel graphic novels. This dynamic collaboration—which debuts just in time for New York Comic Con—marks the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man’s first comic book appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15 and emphasizes the importance of reading, knowledge, and libraries to Peter Parker’s crime-fighting comic book adventures. Images of Spider-Man—alongside Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, two other iconic web-slingers—will be featured on the card, as well as on upcoming banners outside the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building and the windows of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library (SNFL), exciting patrons of all ages to tap into the unique power of reading, comics, and libraries to discover their inner super hero. Details about the card and related activities are available online: nypl.org/beyondamazing

The Spider-Man card follows in the footsteps of previous library cards issued for the beloved children’s book The Snowy Day and the Library’s “Knowledge Is Power” card; aiming to help New Yorkers discover their full potential by tapping into the power of everything NYPL has to offer—millions of books to help readers scale new heights, a web of information via free computers and internet access, and a super-team of library staff—all available at your friendly neighborhood library.

The release of the Spider-Man card also marks the one-year anniversary of the Library’s decision to eliminate fines as a way to remove barriers to accessing the Library for all New Yorkers. This historic move was even a plot point in Marvel Comics’ Amazing Spider-Man #900, released on July 27. In a special story written by Daniel Kibblesmith, drawn by David Lopez, and colored by Nathan Fairbairn, Peter Parker returns a large stack of overdue books to the Library after learning of the elimination of late fines. Readers can check out Amazing Spider-Man #900 in a special bonus release on Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s premier digital comics subscription service.

The launch of the special-edition card also marks the start of the Library’s Open House week, which begins October 11. The card will be available to new and current patrons free on a first-come, first-serve basis at all NYPL branches, located throughout the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island. Libraries will be hosting a variety of programs and events throughout the week, as well as featuring book displays and reading recommendations from a special reading list curated by NYPL staff.

“Reading is a superpower—one that provides everyone with the ability to learn, to be inspired, and understand the world more fully,” said New York Public Library President Anthony W. Marx. “At The New York Public Library we remain dedicated to providing books and resources that help New Yorkers reach new heights and working with Marvel on this exciting, limited-edition Spider-Man card reinforces the exceptional accomplishments people can achieve when they have access to information. It also states unequivocally that we think our patrons are ‘beyond amazing.’"

“Marvel’s history has always been rooted in telling stories on the page. And to many people, those stories taught them the joy and power of reading, whether it was their first comic book or graphic novel at a young age or the first time they shared their passion for Marvel comics with their friends and families,” said Marvel Vice President of Licensed Publishing Sven Larsen. “With so many of our most iconic moments and characters established in New York City, we’re thrilled to work with The New York Public Library to invite even more people to dive into Marvel and find their own favorites across Spider-Man’s legacy.”

NYPL’s Teens 360º Initiative



Graphic novels, comics, and manga titles are among the most popular materials checked out by teen users at the Library, the release of the Spider-Man card is a key component of The launch of The New York Public Library’s new initiative, Teens 360º codifies the Library’s abiding commitment to enhancing and expanding services and spaces for young adults, which in the years to come will include: greatly expanding the number of dedicated teen centers in The New York Public Library service area, developing programs focused on digital literacy and technology skills, and providing holistic support for teens—who have faced unprecedented challenges and changes over the last several years, especially during the pandemic—from school support, to college and career readiness, to mental health resources. This work is part of the Library’s overall commitment to New Yorkers and education programs, led by the Merryl H. and James S. Tisch Director of The New York Public Library, and its mission to support education outside of the classroom, and ensure knowledge and opportunities are accessible to all.

NYPL’s Professional Day for Librarians and Educators at NYCC



In support of educators seeking resources to use comics in their classrooms, the Library will be hosting a Professional Day on October 6 for Librarians and Educators at New York Comic Con presented by its Center for Educators & Schools. The day will consist of fifteen hour-long sessions offered between 10:30 AM and 5 PM. Attendees will hear directly from other educators how they use comics in the classroom, ranging in subjects from civics to physics. The majority of the sessions offer CTLE (continuing education) credits and New York State teachers can earn up to 3 credit hours for attending.