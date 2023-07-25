Introducing ‘Marvel Beginnings,’ a Brand-New Publishing Program for Marvel’s Youngest Fans
The whole Marvel Universe is teaming up to help your little ones with early learning concepts!
From Marvel Books: Marvel Beginnings is an all-new, all-different publishing program helping to lay the foundation for even the youngest of heroes to start on a course of curiosity and discovery! This new publishing line for ages 0-3 features many of our youngest fans’ favorite Marvel characters rendered in a distinctive, yet accessible art style, with the goal to make growing and discovery a fun and heroic adventure.
The first two books in the Marvel Beginnings line are now available with even more to come this Fall! Grab more details about each new and upcoming release.
MARVEL BEGINNINGS: FIRST SHAPES, COLORS, NUMBERS
Available now! Everyone’s favorite Marvel characters are back in a new kid-friendly art style that’s sure to delight your budding super hero! This padded board book will help your little one explore colors, shapes, and numbers with guidance from Spider-Man, Hulk, Thor, and more. With a compact size, soft edges, colorful illustrations, and familiar faces—First Colors, Shapes, Numbers is perfect for tiny hands and growing minds.
MARVEL BEGINNINGS: SPIDER-MAN'S SPOOKY HALLOWEEN
Available now! Go trick-or-treating with Spider-Man in this touch-and-feel board book! Marvel’s Spider-Man is here to take your child on a spooky and sensory Halloween adventure. Kids will explore the feel of waxy of pumpkins, crinkly candy wrappers, furry costumes, and more. The compact size of this board book is perfect for tiny hands—encouraging self-guided sensory exploration!
MARVEL BEGINNINGS: HULK'S BIG FEELINGS
In bookstores September 5, 2023.
Make faces along with Marvel’s most expressive super hero! Hulk is bringing his emotive nature to this unique and engaging board book. Using the reflective panel on every spread, kids are invited to “mirror” Hulk’s facial expressions as he experiences a wide range of emotions, from silly to sad. In a compact format perfect for tiny hands, Hulk’s Big Feelings is sure to be a “smash” hit with your little one!
MARVEL BEGINNINGS: I LOVE YOU, 3000
In bookstores December 5, 2023.
What does it mean to love someone so much? Is it “3 Hulk hugs” or “10 toe tickles”? The whole Marvel Universe is here to celebrate what love means to them with pages full of warm fuzzies for you and your little one. With adorable illustrations and simple text, this picture book is sure to be a read-aloud favorite for bedtime, naptime, cuddle-time, or anytime!
Releasing just in time for the holiday season to begin, you won’t want to miss I Love You, 3000, the perfect counting storybook inspiring little ones to consider the many ways love can be expressed.
Head to your nearest bookstore to pick up any of these new releases, or pre-order your copies now!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Games
SDCC 2023: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Showcases New Story Trailer at San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Live Events
SDCC 2023: All the Best Marvel Cosplay from San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Movies
'The Marvels' Official Trailer: Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan Take Flight