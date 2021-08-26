Culture & Lifestyle
Published August 26, 2021

Marvel Mission Recap: Captain Carter’s Shield

Every Super Soldier needs a shield!

by Marvel
captain carter

Congrats agents — you’ve just completed another Marvel Mission!

Tasked to bring Captain Carter's shield to life using only safe, household products the results we saw were outstanding and would make any Super Soldier jealous! 

While it was tough to narrow down all the submissions we received, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites that we saw across social media. Take a look at the post below, and start brainstorming what you could use for the next Weekly Marvel Mission!

The possibilities are endless as to what you can create, so go ahead and assemble whatever craft supplies you might need — and be sure to share them on social with the hashtag, #MarvelMission.

Stay tuned for the next Marvel Mission! 

In this article: What If...?, Disney+, Marvel Mission

