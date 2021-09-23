Culture & Lifestyle
Published September 23, 2021

Marvel Mission Recap: The Ten Rings

Harness their power.

by Marvel

Congrats agents — you’ve just completed another Marvel Mission!

Tasked to bring the Ten Rings, from Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, to life using only safe, household products the results we saw were outstanding and would make any trained fighter jealous!

While it was tough to narrow down all the submissions we received, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites that we saw across social media. Take a look at the post below, and start brainstorming what you could use for the next Weekly Marvel Mission!

The possibilities are endless as to what you can create, so go ahead and assemble whatever craft supplies you might need — and be sure to share them on social with the hashtag, #MarvelMission.

Stay tuned for the next Marvel Mission! 

Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—TwitterFacebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news! 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Podcasts

Listen to Episodes 1 and 2 of ‘Marvel’s Wolverine: La Larga Noche’ Now

TV Shows

'Hit-Monkey’ Premieres November 17 On Hulu

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

September 22's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

TV Shows

Explore A Multiverse of New Characters With ‘What If…?’ Posters

5:18

Trailers & Extras

Finding the Ten Rings | Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

In this article: Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Marvel Mission

Related

6:39

Trailers & Extras

Morris' Origins | Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Lorraine Cink speaks with Christopher Townsend, VFX Supervisor for Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings about how he and his team helped bring the cuddly Morris and the powerful Great Protector to life in the film.

2 days ago

Movies

Marvel Studios' 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings' Heads to Disney+ on November 12

Marvel Studios joins the Disney+ Day lineup!

3 days ago

5:18

Trailers & Extras

Finding the Ten Rings | Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Lorraine Cink talks with Christopher Townsend, VFX Supervisor for Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, about bringing the newest artifacts in the MCU to life—the Ten Rings.

6 days ago

0:57

Trailers & Extras

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi Stars Play the Emoji Game!

Watch Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Meng'er Zhang describe the movie, their character, and Morris in emojis! Experience Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” only in theaters NOW!

1 week ago