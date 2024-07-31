Marvel Sets Sail with the Disney Destiny in November 2025
Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship will spotlight heroes and villains from across the Marvel universe, including Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and more.
Some of Marvel’s greatest heroes are about to set sail.
Disney Cruise Line has unveiled a first look at the Disney Destiny, the new ship launching in fall 2025. Inspired by iconic Disney heroes and villains, the Disney Destiny is packed with Marvel-themed venues and entertainment, celebrating beloved Marvel figures like Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and more.
“The heroes and villains theme of the Disney Destiny provides the perfect platform for us to collaborate with Disney Cruise Line on all-new, Marvel-inspired experiences guests won’t find anywhere else on land or at sea across the multiverse,” said Brian Crosby, executive, Marvel Experiences Development. “We’re honoring some of our classic heroes like Black Panther and Spider-Man on board, and we’re celebrating the larger-than-life personalities of the Avengers as inspiration for one-of-a-kind venues. This will be a must-do for all True Believers!”
The central Grand Hall is the ship’s most prominent gathering space, welcoming guests with a royal design inspired by Marvel Studios’ Black Panther. To build the Grand Hall, the Walt Disney Imagineering design team consulted with the award-winning Black Panther costume team, and the space is packed with Wakanda-inspired details — including a dazzling light fixture inspired by Vibranium and pillars nodding to the banded armor and stacked jewelry of Wakanda’s warriors. A regal statue of Black Panther himself, King T’Challa, will preside over the hall.
The ship will also be home to The Sanctum, a lavish lounge inspired by Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange. This entertainment parlor will host activities throughout the voyage and offer guests a mystical collection of cocktails, spirits, and coffees. The space finds inspiration in Doctor Strange’s iconic Bleecker Street home — right down to the enormous circular mirror behind the bar, a nod to the building’s famous window.
The luxurious Destiny Tower Suite will also pay tribute to one of Marvel’s most beloved heroes: Iron Man. Rising high above the ship, the nearly 2,000-square-foot penthouse is inspired by the sleek, industrial designs of Tony Stark, complete with armor-like materials and soft, inviting finishes. The suite will comfortably sleep eight guests and offer stunning views of the top deck, featuring Tony Stark–approved perks like a full kitchen and a private en suite elevator.
Finally, everyone’s favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will preside over the stern. For the first time in Disney Cruise Line history, a Marvel Super Hero will be the signature stern character, and the larger-than-life sculpture will feature Spider-Man and his Spider-Bots decorating the back of the ship.
The Disney Destiny will also feature two returning guest-favorite experiences from the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure. The themed dining experience Worlds of Marvel will welcome guests to an interstellar celebration of the Guardians of Galaxy films, following Groot as he cranks up the “awesome mix” and plans a surprise party for his friend Rocket. And in Disney’s Oceaneer Club, kids aged 3 to 10 can participate in Marvel Super Hero Academy, learning how to save the day as they train alongside some of their favorite Avengers.
The Disney Destiny will sail an inaugural season of four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean, leaving from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida beginning in November 2025. Bookings open to the general public on September 12, 2024.
To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500, or contact their travel agent.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!