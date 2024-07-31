Marvel Sets Sail with the Disney Destiny in November 2025

Some of Marvel’s greatest heroes are about to set sail.

Disney Cruise Line has unveiled a first look at the Disney Destiny, the new ship launching in fall 2025. Inspired by iconic Disney heroes and villains, the Disney Destiny is packed with Marvel-themed venues and entertainment, celebrating beloved Marvel figures like Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and more.

“The heroes and villains theme of the Disney Destiny provides the perfect platform for us to collaborate with Disney Cruise Line on all-new, Marvel-inspired experiences guests won’t find anywhere else on land or at sea across the multiverse,” said Brian Crosby, executive, Marvel Experiences Development. “We’re honoring some of our classic heroes like Black Panther and Spider-Man on board, and we’re celebrating the larger-than-life personalities of the Avengers as inspiration for one-of-a-kind venues. This will be a must-do for all True Believers!”