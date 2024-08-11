All the Marvel News from D23 2024
Read all of the biggest news from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, from film and TV to music, games, and more!
Marvel fans assembled in Anaheim this weekend for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!
D23 2024 was bigger and more immersive than ever, with tens of thousands of passionate fans gathering to celebrate their favorite films, TV shows, characters, and more. The weekend was also packed with exciting Marvel news, including exclusive footage, major announcements, and surprise guests from all around the Marvel multiverse.
Here, we break down all the biggest news from D23 2024.
MARVEL STUDIOS
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige took the stage during Friday’s Disney Entertainment Showcase, where he teased some of the studios’ most highly-anticipated films and TV shows. First up, Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds crashed the event with a video message for Marvel fans, thanking them for propelling the film to box office success. Then, Feige was joined by Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie, who shared footage from the upcoming film and teased Sam Wilson’s next adventure.
Feige also gave fans a sneak peek at The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are currently busy filming in the United Kingdom, but they sent D23 fans a special video message from set.
Up next, executive producer Ryan Coogler joined Feige to tease the upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart, following Black Panther: Wakanda Forever breakout Riri Williams as she faces a new threat. Coogler welcomed stars Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, and Regan Aliyah, who treated fans in attendance to exclusive footage.
Then, Feige brought out the stars of Daredevil: Born Again, welcoming actors Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Deborah Anm Woll, Elden Henson, and Jon Bernthal. Together, the cast teased the return of Matt Murdock and announced that the series will premiere on Disney+ in March 2025.
Finally, the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series Agatha All Along closed out the presentation with a little musical magic. Stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza took the stage to perform the original song “The Ballad of Witches’ Road,” written for the show by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. After donning their capes and filling the Honda Center with witchy fog, the cast then debuted a new trailer and poster for the show.
THE MUSIC OF MARVEL
On Friday, Oscar-winning composer Michel Giacchino hosted the Music of Marvel panel, joining composers Christophe Beck and Laura Karpman, songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and music supervisors Dave Jordan and Justine von Winterfeldt to talk about the sounds of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Giacchino surprised attendees by previewing his retro-futuristic score for the upcoming film The Fantastic Four: First Steps, while Karpman revealed that she is composing the score for the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World.
DISNEY PARKS
During Saturday’s Disney Experiences Showcase, Disney Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro took the stage to give fans a sneak peek at some of the exciting attractions coming to Disney Parks around the world — including a major expansion to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure and new attractions coming to Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland.
MARVEL ANIMATION
Marvel Animation took the spotlight on Saturday, as Head of Marvel Streaming, Television, and Animation Brad Winderbaum shared exclusive sneak peeks at upcoming shows What If…?, X-Men ’97, Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. He was joined by X-Men ’97 voice actors Cal Dodd and Lenore Zann, as well as filmmakers Bryan Andrews, Todd Harris, Ryan Coogler, and Jeff Trammell. As a special surprise, Trammell also announced that Hudson Thames will be voicing Peter Parker in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, with Colman Domingo playing Norman Osborn, before both actors took the stage.
D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event runs Friday, August 9, through Sunday, August 11 in Anaheim, California.
