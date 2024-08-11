All the Marvel News from D23 2024

Marvel fans assembled in Anaheim this weekend for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!

D23 2024 was bigger and more immersive than ever, with tens of thousands of passionate fans gathering to celebrate their favorite films, TV shows, characters, and more. The weekend was also packed with exciting Marvel news, including exclusive footage, major announcements, and surprise guests from all around the Marvel multiverse.

Here, we break down all the biggest news from D23 2024.

MARVEL STUDIOS

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige took the stage during Friday’s Disney Entertainment Showcase, where he teased some of the studios’ most highly-anticipated films and TV shows. First up, Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds crashed the event with a video message for Marvel fans, thanking them for propelling the film to box office success. Then, Feige was joined by Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie, who shared footage from the upcoming film and teased Sam Wilson’s next adventure.

Feige also gave fans a sneak peek at The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are currently busy filming in the United Kingdom, but they sent D23 fans a special video message from set.

Up next, executive producer Ryan Coogler joined Feige to tease the upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart, following Black Panther: Wakanda Forever breakout Riri Williams as she faces a new threat. Coogler welcomed stars Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, and Regan Aliyah, who treated fans in attendance to exclusive footage.