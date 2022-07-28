Explore Marvel Super Hero Academy Onboard the Disney Wish

Avengers are needed anywhere, anytime, and yes, that even means on the high seas!



Onboard the latest addition to Disney Cruise Line’s fleet of ships, the Disney Wish, guests will find Marvel Super Hero Academy as part of the larger Disney’s Oceaneer Club located on deck 2, midship just below the Grand Hall. Here, younger guests (and sometimes bigger kids, too) will get the chance to train alongside the Avengers to help them save the day — because you never know who’s lurking around the corner ready to stir up trouble. But it’s not just about winning the fight at Marvel Super Hero Academy, but rather what is learned along the way about being a hero inside and out.



“That's what I love about what we do here, it’s teaching visitors the qualities of being a hero,” A representative from Disney Cruise Line explains to Marvel.com. “It's not about fisticuffs and punching, it's about the qualities of being a hero, and that goes all the way back to Stan Lee. It's the human aspects of these characters. It's not about their powers. It's who they are on the inside.”



New Super Hero recruits visiting Marvel Super Hero Academy can take part in “Avengers: Mission Training,” which lets young recruits design their own hero suit and then put it to the test by actually battling against Ultron in a gesture-based game.