Published February 11, 2023

'Marvel's Avengers: Stunt Squad' Is Coming to Marvel HQ

Get ready for 5 brand-new motion comics releasing today through April!

by Marvel
In honor of their 60th anniversary, Marvel Entertainment will be celebrating Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with fans everywhere with an entire year-long lineup of new comics, collectibles, toys, apparel, accessories, home décor, party items, stationery, video series, live experiences, and more. To kick off the celebration, Marvel HQ will also be premiering TWO all-new short-form series: MARVEL’S AVENGERS: STUNT SQUAD and MARVEL MECH STRIKE: MECHASAURS!

Marvel HQ, Marvel’s official family platform, will kick off the year of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with MARVEL’S AVENGERS: STUNT SQUAD on Marvel HQ’s YouTube channel, launching Saturday, February 11! In collaboration with Hasbro, this new motion comics series of shorts will follow genius inventor Tony Stark, AKA Iron Man, as he creates a new nanotech launch pad that allows his elite team of Avengers, AKA his Stunt Squad, to fly through the air, show off their moves, and perform awesome heroic feats as they take their battles against Marvel’s meanest baddies to delightful new heights!

Witness new high-flying adventures featuring Hulk, Black Panther, and Captain Americas Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson, premiering globally February 11 across Marvel HQ’s worldwide YouTube channels. Episodes will release regularly through April 2023, and later this month, Hasbro will bring characters from the shorts to life in a new upcoming toy line.

Watch Episode 1 now!

Look out for all the 2-minute episodes in the series featuring:

 

The motion comics were created by Marvel Comics publishing talent Paul Allor (writer), Arianna Florean (pencils & inks) and Andres Mossa (colors).

Marvel Kicks Off Its Avengers 60th Anniversary Celebration For 2023

'Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends' Welcomes Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump to the Gang!

Moon Girl Heads to Hollywood Land in Disney California Adventure

Marvel Entertainment And Audible Present 'Marvel’s Wastelanders' Internationally In Multiple Languages

