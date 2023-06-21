Culture & Lifestyle
Published June 21, 2023

Trust No One as Nick Fury Makes His Way to Avengers Campus

No backup. Only Fury. Only at Disney California Adventure Park.

by Marvel
Nick Fury at Avengers Campus

As you visit Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, you may be asking yourself, "Who can I trust?" Well, look no further, as starting today, June 21, 2023, for a limited time guests may encounter none other than Marvel's super spy, Nick Fury.  

His mission? To recruit guests to practice the art of espionage in an all-new interactive experience only at Avengers Campus. In the experience, Nick Fury will share keen insights, astute observations and invaluable advice as he seeks out, and trains, future protectors of Earth. With the help of his training aides, he will invite younger recruits to join the good fight. Together, the recruits will take an oath to defend Earth. 

@disneyparks No backup. Only Fury. Nick Fury makes his way to #AvengersCampus in #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure! #Disney #DisneyParks #Disneyland #SecretInvasion ♬ original sound - Disney Parks

Now streaming on Disney+, Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion dives deeper into Fury’s past — and future — as he races against the clock to stop the (currently in progress) Skrull Invasion. Who can you trust? Whose side are you on? Nick Fury continues the legacy as one of the greatest super spies in the world throughout the series.


No backup. Only Fury. Secret Invasion is now streaming on Disney+

TV Shows

‘Secret Invasion’: Samuel L. Jackson Talks Nick Fury Stepping Out of the Shadows

Comics

Tony Stark and Emma Frost Tie the Knot in 'X-Men'/'Invincible Iron Man' Crossover Event

Games

Everything You Need to Know About Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Pre-Orders

TV Shows

Original Documentary ‘Stan Lee’ Now Streaming on Disney+

Comics

Read the Complete ‘Secret Invasion’ on Marvel Unlimited

In this article: Avengers Campus, Theme Parks, Secret Invasion, Nick Fury

