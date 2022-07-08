A Reader's Guide to Ms. Marvel

A Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City, Kamala Khan idolized Super Heroes like Captain Marvel, never dreaming she’d have the opportunity to join her role models in safeguarding society from the forces of evil. With an Inhuman ability to alter her shape and size, Ms. Marvel: Kamala Khan employs an idealistic attitude as much as any power to make the world a better place!

And, not only is she a polymorphic wonder, Kamala Khan is a history-maker too. The character broke ground in 2014 by becoming the first Muslim Marvel hero (and Pakistani American) to headline a series. With almost ten years in the game, she knows a thing or two about being a hero and has picked up a legion of fans along the way.

For any new fans of Ms. Marvel, we’ve recommended a handful of starting points that you can pick up in print or digital stores! From early readers to seasoned comic collectors, here are the books and stories you could be reading right now.

FOR THE YOUNGEST READER: