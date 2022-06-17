Culture & Lifestyle
Published June 17, 2022

Shang-Chi Returns to Avengers Campus with a New Look

He's back and he brought the Ten Rings with him!

by Rachel Paige
shang-chi

He’s back — and he brought the Ten Rings with him this time. After traveling to Ta Lo, Shang-Chi returns to Avengers Campus at California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort with a brand new look and is once again ready to take on any oncoming threats at a moment’s notice (and/or pick up a delicious shawarma wrap). Take a look at his new look below, Ten Rings now included. 

@disneyparks Shang-Chi has returned to Avengers Campus from Ta Lo, wielding the power of the Ten Rings💥 #Disney #DisneyParks #ShangChi #AvengersCampus #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure ♬ original sound - Disney Parks

Shang-Chi (re)joins the growing list of Heroic Encounters new recruits visiting the land might find — including, but certainly not limited to, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, America Chavez, Ms. Marvel, Star-Lord, Ant-Man, and The Wasp, and more! You never know who you might find around every corner, ready to spring into action and save the day at any time. 

