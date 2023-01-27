Culture & Lifestyle
Published January 27, 2023

Soundtrack for Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing Exhibit Swings Onto Streaming

Listen now!

by Marvel
spider-man

Can’t get to NYC to swing around with Spider-Man? And, missed the Spider-Man Beyond Amazing Exhibit at Comic-Con's museum in San Diego, California with the history of Spidey either? No worries, as a little piece of that can come home with you now, with the release of the soundtrack for the Beyond Amazing exhibit is now available for purchase and streaming! 

The official soundtrack, consisting of nine new songs you can hear in the exhibit, immerses listeners in the Spidey world without having to leave the house to do it. 

"We wanted a show that explored the real-world origin and history of this great character. But we also wanted to capture the essence of Spider-Man across comics, animation, film, games, and other media, and to give fans a chance to get up close and personal with their hero,” Professor Ben Saunders, Co-Curator, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition writes in the soundtrack’s notes. “Above all, we wanted to recreate the excitement we feel ourselves when we sit down to watch a Spider-Man movie or open a new book of his adventures. Working with Studio TK Berlin — one of the greatest design teams in the world — we knew we would have a spectacle. But we also needed a soundscape reflecting Spidey’s emotional ups and downs: his moments of isolation and loneliness, and also his courage, determination, and the sheer joy of web-slinging.”

“Enter Sebastian M. Purfürst of LEM-Studios. An immensely skilled composer and visual artist, Sebastian rose to the challenge — as you can hear—and with this recording, you can take a piece of the exhibition home."

The soundtrack is now available to stream wherever you get your music and purchase it via the iTunes store. Swing into the track listing below! 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Games

New DLC for Marvel's Midnight Suns Is a Deadpool Takeover

Culture & Lifestyle

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on the making of 'SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Culture & Lifestyle

'Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline' Coming September 2023

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

The (Full) Origin of Kang the Conqueror

Comics

Scarlet Witch, Storm, and More Are Spotlighted On This Year's Women’s History Month Covers

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Spider-Man (Peter Parker)

Related

Culture & Lifestyle

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on the making of 'SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME'

Coming Feburary 28th, 'SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME: THE OFFICIAL MOVIE SPECIAL' features interviews with Maguire, Garfield as well as Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Benedict Cumberbatch!

1 day ago

Comics

The Long Road to ‘Murderworld’

Writers Ray Fawkes and Jim Zub describe the near 20-year journey of their timely tribute to X-Men villain Arcade!

1 week ago

Comics

January 18's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Discover the true identity of Avenger Prime, check out the finale of 'Strange,' get tangled in a 'Dark Web,' and more in this week's comics!

1 week ago

Comics

Nine Heroes Inspired by Spider-Man

In honor of Rek-Rap's debut, here are a few other characters who were inspired by Spider-Man to become heroes, including Miles Morales and Jessica Jones.

2 weeks ago