Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on the making of 'SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME'

ANDREW GARFIELD: SPIDER-MAN

Back in 2012, The Amazing Spider-Man saw Andrew Garfield don the costume in an energetic reboot, which was followed by a sequel in 2014. The actor thought he was finished with the role – until he heard the wild pitch for No Way Home. He opens up about auditioning, working with his fellow Spider-Men, and what it’s really like to wear the Spider-Man suit.

How was your original audition?

When I got a chance to audition, I thought, “How cool would it be to fulfil some weird version of a childhood dream?” So, of course, I auditioned and didn’t really think much of it in terms of [if] I would get it or not. They asked me to do a screen test, and I suddenly thought, “This could happen. This could be a thing that will change my life.” Obviously, that created conflict in the sense of, “Do I want to be that recognizable? Do I want to take on this responsibility?” But then, of course, I did want to! So I decided to screen test and throw my hat in the ring.

I was really nervous at that point, because I was like, “I really would like to do this!” And when you want to do something and may not get to do it, then suddenly everything becomes very intense. You have to just take big risks and leave it to the gods.

Because I was so nervous and wanted it so much, I figured out a way of doing the screen test. I gave myself an acting adjustment, I suppose, which was: you’re a 15-year-old and you’re making a Spider-Man short film with mates. All the crew are friends. There’s no pressure. You get to make it up as you go along, and it’s about the joy of being this character. I was able to trick my ego to be occupied in a corner. I convinced the part of me that puts pressure on myself that it wasn’t needed and that we were just gonna go and have a laugh. I think that meant I was able to show up fully and be really present and have a good time. I worked hard at it, but then it was just about throwing it away and seeing what happened.