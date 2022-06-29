First Look at Worlds of Marvel on the Disney Wish

Get ready for heroic encounter like never before as the Disney Wish prepares to set sail for the first time featuring the Worlds of Marvel attraction on board. Entertainment Weekly provided our first look at this amazing experience that brings the adventures of Ant-Man and the Wasp directly to guests in a first of it's kind interactive experience, Avengers: Quantum Encounter.

Fans and guests of the Disney Wish can enter the Worlds of Marvel attraction and step into Avengers: Quantum Encounter where while dining, they'll get a presentation of amazing hero technology such as Iron Man's Arc Reactor, Captain America's shield and of course Ant-Man's Pym Particles. The experience is enhanced by a series of screens surrounding guests with highlights from everyone's favorite Marvel Studios films.