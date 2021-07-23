'Super Visible: The Story of the Women of Marvel' to Tackle Journey of Groundbreaking Women from 1939 to Today

What does a hero’s journey look like when the hero in question happens to be a girl? Margaret Stohl along with Judy Stephens interviewed more than 120 women and non-binary Marvel contributors in search of the answer to that question.

With one shared goal—to make the historically invisible work of women visible—and with unprecedented access to Marvel creators, writers, actors, and more, Stohl and Stephens set out to tell the story of the women of the “House of Ideas” from 1939 through today, and along the way, to find the meaning of their own Marvel stories.

Packed with biographies and illustrations of creators, graphical reprints and excerpts of historic Marvel comics, and exclusive interviews from award-winning actors including Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson, Ming-Na Wen, Elizabeth Olsen, Evangeline Lilly, Zoe Saldana, Elizabeth Henstridge, acclaimed directors like Chloé Zhao, Anna Boden, Cate Shortland, and Gillian Jacobs, lauded writers such as Kelly Sue DeConnick, Eve Ewing, Rainbow Rowell, Nic Stone, G. Willow Wilson, Tini Howard, Maurene Goo, and Charlie Jane Anders, top artists like Jen Bartel, Peach Momoko, and Tamra Bonvillian, and influential producers like Victoria Alonso and Sana Amanat, Super Visible: The Story of the Women of Marvel is an essential read for fans of all ages.

“My first Marvel job was writing Spider-Man for the original PlayStation in 2000. Twenty-one years later, I’ve written my way through most of the major Marvel canon, in everything from comics and novels to games,” said Stohl. “I’ve sat in the Marvel Creative Council and been in the room where it happens. It’s an honor to finally get to tell the real story of everything I’ve seen behind the scenes—particularly the story of the women, the fantastically talented, ambitious, brilliantly creative Women of Marvel, who do so much and yet are so often overlooked in what is seen as a largely male-driven community.”

"In 2006, when I first started at Marvel, I never knew I would find an amazing family and be able to tell the stories of the women who have come before me,” said Stephens. “The story told has been that women didn’t read comics or work in the industry, but we’ve always been here. Working on this book has been a monumental journey as we look to tell the story of the many women and non-binary contributors to the Marvel Universe."

The Women of Marvel podcast, currently hosted by Judy Stephens, Ellie Pyle, and Angélique Roché, has been a perennial critical hit, running for over five years and 200 episodes. Between discussing feminism and representation in the Marvel universe, the publication of Super Visible: The Story of the Women of Marvel takes an even deeper dive and expands upon those conversations with vivid illustrations, and new, comprehensive material.

Following Super Visible: The Story of the Women of Marvel, Marvel and Gallery will debut new titles featuring more Marvel voices and stories behind Marvel’s comics and its impact on pop culture.

