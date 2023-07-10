Culture & Lifestyle
Published July 10, 2023

The 'Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game' Announces New Spider-Verse Expansion

On sale Summer 2024!

by Marika Hashimoto
The 'Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game' Announces New Spider-Verse Expansion

Web-crawl your way across the Web of Life and Destiny! Just announced, the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game is spinning up a new expansion for Summer of 2024!

The SPIDER-VERSE EXPANSION takes you deep into the life of Marvel’s most iconic hero, Spider-Man, and all his variants and villains from throughout the Multiverse. This expansion to the MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME gives you new rules for creating Spider-heroes of your own, along with a deep dive into all the spider mythos. Explore new ways to build compelling supporting characters, new rules to handle symbiotes and clones and how to deal with your biggest foes (like the Sinister Six!) Plus, new equipment, adventure hooks, and dozens of new characters including Carnage, Chasm, Madame Web, Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir, and many more!

The 'Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game' Announces New Spider-Verse Expansion

MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: SPIDER-VERSE EXPANSION

ON SALE SUMMER 2024
WRITTEN BY MATT FORBECK
COVER BY R.B. SILVA

 

Game designer Matt Forbeck said, “I’ve been a Spider-Man fan since I was three years old, and that’s my absolutely favorite corner of the Marvel Multiverse. I cannot wait to help all my gaming friends out there explore the Spider-Verse!”

 

The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: Core Rulebook is releasing August 2nd, 2023, and is currently available for pre-order wherever books are sold.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Sinister Four: Every Historic Marvel Universe Moment Witnessed by the Essex Clones

Comics

‘Secret Invasion’: The Greatest Reveals and Most Surprising Skrull Moments

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Mary Jane Wins Big in Her First Appearance as Jackpot in 'Amazing Spider-Man' #31

Games

MARVEL SNAP's New Season Takes Flight with Rise of the Phoenix

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

‘Secret Invasion’: Samuel L. Jackson on Nick Fury’s ‘Skrullmance’

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Marvel RPG, Spider-Verse

Related

Comics

The Most Powerful Spider-Verse Characters

Meet some of the strongest Spider-Heroes from across the Spider-Verse!

1 month ago

Culture & Lifestyle

The 'Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game' Developer Update #2 Brings New Powers, Combat Changes and More

Get an inside look at changes to combat and new power sets—plus some helpful FAQ!

1 month ago

Culture & Lifestyle

The 'Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game' Developer Update #1 Introduces New Character Sheet

Get an inside look at game development, plus an updated character sheet!

2 months ago

Culture & Lifestyle

Your First Look at ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Film’

Grab a peek at the official behind-the-scenes tie-in book to Sony Pictures Animation’s ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’!

4 months ago