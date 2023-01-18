Games
Published January 18, 2023

Catch the Marvel Contest of Champions Livestream for Eternity of Pain: Acceptance

Join us live on Twitch at 9AM PT on January 18 as we chat with the development team behind Acceptance, the newest Marvel Contest of Champions challenge!

by Marika Hashimoto
Catch the Marvel Contest of Champions Livestream for Eternity of Pain: Acceptance

Are you ready for an Eternity of Pain? Then you have reached—Acceptance!

On January 18 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST, we're coming to YOU on Twitch, Summoners! Join us live at twitch.tv/Kabam for an early sneak peak at the newest Marvel Contest of Champions challenge in Eternity of Pain: Acceptance. We will be talking to the development team behind Acceptance, chatting to content creator Lagacy and highlighting a moment for MCOC for Beginners. Come see exclusive, behind-the-scenes looks and participate in the community Q&A!

Play Marvel Contest of Champions to find out what's next!

 

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews—and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!

