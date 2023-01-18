Catch the Marvel Contest of Champions Livestream for Eternity of Pain: Acceptance
Join us live on Twitch at 9AM PT on January 18 as we chat with the development team behind Acceptance, the newest Marvel Contest of Champions challenge!
Are you ready for an Eternity of Pain? Then you have reached—Acceptance!
On January 18 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST, we're coming to YOU on Twitch, Summoners! Join us live at twitch.tv/Kabam for an early sneak peak at the newest Marvel Contest of Champions challenge in Eternity of Pain: Acceptance. We will be talking to the development team behind Acceptance, chatting to content creator Lagacy and highlighting a moment for MCOC for Beginners. Come see exclusive, behind-the-scenes looks and participate in the community Q&A!
Play Marvel Contest of Champions to find out what's next!
