Mary Jane Watson Rock and Rolls Her Way to the Fortnite Item Shop

Face it, Tiger… You just hit the jackpot!

Not one to miss out on a scoop, Classic Mary Jane Watson has arrived in the Fortnite Item Shop, and she’s brought along some killer fashion accessories. In addition to a new Spider-Man-inspired Outfit, her Web Shredder Pickaxe and Back Bling are also up for grabs.

Together, you can investigate every lead on the biggest story of the season... and maybe even score a Victory Royale!