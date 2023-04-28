Games
Published April 28, 2023

Get into the cosmic groove with 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy'

See the latest from the hit video game exclusively from the red carpet of Marvel Studios' 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

by Marvel
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy on the Red Carpet

Fans across the universe are taking to the stars as we celebrate the release of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Last night in Hollywood at the epic red carpet premiere event fans and celebrities alike were abuzz talking about how Guardians are always such an incredible team, no matter what challenges they face! 

And one of our favorite takes on our beloved heroes, is in the incredible game, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy! It's an award-winning Guardians story - set in an original universe, where you play as Star-Lord and lead the Guardians from one explosion of chaos to the next!  They all feel like living, breathing characters, and you truly get to experience something really unique in being their leader, calling the shots – and trying to bring those strong personalities together.    

Since the Guardians took us to the stars, there's been an abundance of love from players everywhere. From Best Narrative to Best Soundtrack to Game of the Year, it’s been made clear that you love Eidos-Montreal’s take on this popular team. In total, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was given 113 total award nominations, with 29 single award wins and 67 wins overall. Check out all the accolades and awards given to this epic game.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is a critically acclaimed, single-player, story-driven, action-adventure game has a cosmic amount of heart. Available now for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. 

For the most up-to-date information about Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, tune in to Marvel.com and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for the latest announcements!

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Awards

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

Everything We Learned at the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Red Carpet

TV Shows

Cobie Smulders Guest Stars on Latest Episode of 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Games

Catch Up on All the Marvel Games News from April 2023

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Culture & Lifestyle

"Marvel Season of Super Heroes" Arrives at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

Comics

‘Edge of Spider-Verse' #2 Preview Teases a Showstopping New Performance from Spinstress

In this article: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Related

1:00

Trailers & Extras

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy on the Red Carpet

Ready to lead the Guardians of the Galaxy? Become Star-Lord in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy available now for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC!

12 hours ago

0:30

Trailers & Extras

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Game Available Now!

Ready to lead the Guardians of the Galaxy? Become Star-Lord in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy available now for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC!

13 hours ago

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel 2022 Year in Review: Favorite Merch

Our favorite Marvel merch from all year round! See which collectibles we found irresistible!

4 months ago

6:51

Trailers & Extras

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Creating the Star-Lord band

Creating the music for the Star-Lord band was an absolute labor of love. Steve Szczepkowski and Yohann Boudreault, who co-created the album, reminisce on their Space Rider journey.

5 months ago