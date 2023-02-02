Marvel Contest of Champions Enlists Cassie Lang and Ant-Man (Future)

Kang the Conqueror is up to his old tricks again, but his latest scheme won't get too far if Cassie Lang has anything to say about it! Fortunately, she's also got an ally in her fight against Kang: a familiar face from the far future—Ant-Man! Starting on February 8, Cassie Lang and Ant-Man (Future) will team up to put a stop to Kang's machinations. The future is now!

