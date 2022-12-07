Marvel Contest of Champions Celebrates 8 Years with v37.1 Release Notes and New Character Reveal

Control your Emotions! Mantis enters The Contest!

Master martial artist and expert empath, Mantis is a powerful combattant ready to take on The Contest with her emotional influence! After being taught to be a grand mistress of the martial arts by the Priests of Pama, Mantis became the Celestial Madonna, the Mother of a being destined to change the universe. In doing so, she was granted a new body from a race known as the Cotati. With this new body, Mantis gained complete control over her own spirit and emotions, which she uses to fight alongside the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and Guardians of the Galaxy to protect every corner of the universe she calls home.

Rocket’s Holiday Scraptacular

Fight through various Guardians of the Galaxy allies, foes and everything in between to earn Scrap! Once you have enough Scrap go pay a visit to Rocket’s Workshop to trade it for amazing loot!

The Banquet

New to The Contest this holiday season, join us for the Banquet! Purchase and open Banquet Crystals, compete in Alliance and Solo Events, earn Accolades and send fellow Alliance members select consumables!