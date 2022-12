Marvel Contest of Champions Celebrates 8 Years with v37.1 Release Notes and New Character Reveal

Get ready for a holiday party with extra cheer—Marvel Contest of Champions turns 8 years old this December and we’re celebrating with special events and gifts for all!

Log in daily to collect special rewards from the Anniversary Calendar, battle in Special Arenas for Crystal Shards, and more! Don’t miss the Anniversary event, December 10-17th!

We're also rolling out some super festive surprises in the latest v37.1 Release Notes from Marvel Contest of Champions! Can you guess who we invited to the party?