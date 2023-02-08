Marvel Contest of Champions v38.0 Release Notes Introduce Cassie Lang

We're getting up close and personal as we enter the Quantum Realm! Marvel Contest of Champions is preparing for the most mind-blowing battles yet as we excitedly await Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, in theaters on February 17.

Read on for the latest v38.0 Release Notes to find out what's in store for February!

V38.0 Release Notes

PYM THERE, DONE THAT!

Big trouble is brewing in this little corner of The Battlerealm, but luckily, Ant-Man is here to investigate along with his daughter, Cassie Lang! Pym Labs and the Quantum Realm are in danger, and a strange visitor from the future is claiming to be an Ant-Man who has arrived to help! Will Cassie find a friend or foe in this family bonding time gone wrong?

Get a sneak peek in the new Champion Reveal Trailer!