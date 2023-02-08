Marvel Contest of Champions v38.0 Release Notes Introduce Cassie Lang
Casssie Lang enters the Contest! Find out who she's up against (and who's here to help) in the new Champion Reveal trailer!
We're getting up close and personal as we enter the Quantum Realm! Marvel Contest of Champions is preparing for the most mind-blowing battles yet as we excitedly await Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, in theaters on February 17.
Read on for the latest v38.0 Release Notes to find out what's in store for February!
V38.0 Release Notes
PYM THERE, DONE THAT!
Big trouble is brewing in this little corner of The Battlerealm, but luckily, Ant-Man is here to investigate along with his daughter, Cassie Lang! Pym Labs and the Quantum Realm are in danger, and a strange visitor from the future is claiming to be an Ant-Man who has arrived to help! Will Cassie find a friend or foe in this family bonding time gone wrong?
Get a sneak peek in the new Champion Reveal Trailer!
Two New Champions Enter the Quantum Realm!
Inspired by Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Cassie Lang is a little hero doing big things in the Contest! As the daughter of Ant-Man, she has access to revolutionary Pym Particle Technology. Cassie's specialized Pym Suit allows her to grow and shrink in size to deal big damage whenever her opponent thinks they've got Cassie underneath their boot!
Dr. Zayn Asghar is the Ant-Man of a far-flung future and the brilliant inventor of the nano-ant swarm: microbots created to restore the collapsing climate. With the help of Doctor Doom's Time Platform, a troupe of Ant-Men and Zayn's unceasing determination, his voyage through time may be the key to ending the global crisis of Zayn's timeline.
Date.Game
Make some love connections in The Contest as Mojo hosts a new reality show and tests the limits of relationships as he tries to find a date for a Sentinel! Come back weekly for new episodes (and rewards)!
Be Mojo’s Valentine!
Make sure you show some love to all your pals in The Contest! Send your Friends and Alliance Mates special Profile Pics to earn rewards!
Battlegrounds Emotes
Tell your Battlegrounds opponents exactly how you feel (or a close approximation) with new Emotes! Use Emotes to convey your emotions on the Draft, Prefight, Results and Summary screens. All players will receive a set of Emotes with which to start, but keep an eye out for your chance to collect more in the future!
Champion Updates
America Chavez and Gorr have received tune ups! Visit their Champion Spotlights on the Blog for more information!
Play Marvel Contest of Champions to find out what's next!
