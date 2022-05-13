Marvel Contest of Champions Reveals Wong and Rintrah

The Sorcerer Supreme must protect the Sanctum Sanctorum at all costs, and that’s exactly what he intends to do now that he has arrived in MARVEL Contest of Champions.

Wong and Rintrah have cast their spell on MARVEL Contest of Champions, and both of them can prove exactly why they’re a force to be reckoned with. When an unseen enemy weakens Battlerealm’s magical wards during the “Strange Fates” event, Wong and Rintrah will have to team up with heroes like America Chavez to overcome their mysterious foe.