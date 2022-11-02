Defend Wakanda in MARVEL Future Fight's Newest Update Inspired by Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

To celebrate the upcoming release of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Netmarble will roll out content inspired by the film for its blockbuster mobile RPG MARVEL Future Fight. Starting today, players can experience newly added characters, uniforms, Comic Card Decks, tier upgrades, and more.

Inspired by Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the latest game update features new character M’Baku, in addition to three new uniforms for Shuri, Namor, and Riri Williams. Players can also experience heroes and themes from the movie with new Legendary Battle Wrath of the Sea content. Additionally, a new Comic Card Deck has been added (5 Comic Cards can be equipped at one time). Players can equip different card decks to access various content through the Settings option.