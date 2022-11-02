Games
Published November 2, 2022

Defend Wakanda in MARVEL Future Fight's Newest Update Inspired by Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

MARVEL Future Fight has added M'Baku, created three new uniforms for Shuri, Namor, and Riri Williams, and more to celebrate the release of Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'

by Marvel

To celebrate the upcoming release of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Netmarble will roll out content inspired by the film for its blockbuster mobile RPG MARVEL Future Fight. Starting today, players can experience newly added characters, uniforms, Comic Card Decks, tier upgrades, and more. 

Inspired by Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the latest game update features new character M’Baku, in addition to three new uniforms for Shuri, Namor, and Riri Williams. Players can also experience heroes and themes from the movie with new Legendary Battle Wrath of the Sea content. Additionally, a new Comic Card Deck has been added (5 Comic Cards can be equipped at one time). Players can equip different card decks to access various content through the Settings option. 

MARVEL Future Fight Wakanda Forever Update

New character tier upgrades are now available for Namor (Tier-4 with new Striker Skill) and Shuri (Tier-3 with new Ultimate Skill). Awakened Skills and Transcend Potential have been added to Ironheart and Moon Girl. To further enhance the overall game experience, Dimensional Rift convenience has been improved for all players to enjoy. 

MARVEL Future Fight has over 150 million players across the world with the game currently available worldwide in the App Store® and Google Play™.

Join the millions around the world and play today!

For the latest news on MARVEL Future Fight, visit the official website and follow Marvel Games on Twitter!

