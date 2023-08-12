K-Pop Super Hero Luna Snow Returns with New Single ‘I Really Wanna Fly Away (Summer Remix)’

Who loves a good summer mash up? Get ready to dance when you hear the newest single 'I Really Wanna Fly Away (Summer Remix)'—from none other than our favorite Marvel K-Pop Super Hero!

Netmarble announced a new summer update for its blockbuster mobile RPG MARVEL Future Fight. Players can enjoy newly added summer uniforms for Luna Snow (Summer Lilac) and Mysterio (Summer Mystery). All summer uniforms are available in the Cool Summer Token Shop and Uniform Shop starting from August 8 until August 22 (PDT).

“For Luna Snow’s new single we got the idea to revisit her past music – ‘I Really Wanna’ and ‘Fly Away’ and do a mash up”, said Sr. Director of Product Development at Marvel Games, Danny Koo. “I started by sketching it out and sending it to Marbling to further refine. We were thinking of a summer in Ibiza vibe, so we also augmented the lyrics to make sense as a cohesive piece.”

The new Summer Lilac costume is a joint collaboration between Marvel Games and Netmarble Monster. Incorporating the lilac theme while maintaining her iconic two-tone design is key to her new look. Luna sports newly designed earrings, a necklace, and a cute pouch with snowflake and moon chain. Her new belt features a white diamond snowflake next to a purple diamond, and she also has a new hairstyle along with a cute headband to complete the look.

Check out Luna's new MV below!