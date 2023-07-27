MARVEL Future Fight Leads the Charge with v920 Update Featuring War of the Realms
Get ready for battle with new War of the Realms themed uniforms, upgrades and more!
The dark elf Malekith wages a war that has spread from one otherworldly realm to the next, setting them all ablaze, and now it's time for that war to finally explode into the last realm standing: ours. All the worst monsters from the Ten Realms come pouring in over the globe, and it will take the biggest heroes in the Marvel Universe to stop them from conquering Earth—and the whole realm!
Netmarble released a new v920 Game Update inspired by the War of the Realms comic event for its blockbuster mobile RPG MARVEL Future Fight. Players can experience newly added uniforms, content systems and tier upgrades.
Starting today, four new uniforms are now available for Odin (AVENGERS 1,000,000 BC), Angela (Asgard’s Assassin), Malekith (War of the Realms) and Enchantress (War of the Realms). New agents can also experience newly added buffs to boost growth for a certain period of time after starting the game. A new filter system has been added to guide agents to find heroes that fit certain roles as well.
New character tier upgrades have been added for Odin (Tier-4 with new Striker Skill), Enchantress (Tier-3 with new Ultimate Skill). Awakened Skills have been added to characters including Malekith and Ulik.
MARVEL Future Fight has over 150 million players across the world with the game currently available worldwide in the App Store® and Google Play™.
Join the millions around the world and play today!
For the latest news on MARVEL Future Fight, visit the official website and follow Marvel Games on Twitter!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Games
SDCC 2023: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Showcases New Story Trailer at San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Live Events
SDCC 2023: All the Best Marvel Cosplay from San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Movies
'The Marvels' Official Trailer: Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan Take Flight