Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Black Knight (Dane Whitman)

A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliation Hero, Black Knight has a toolkit that includes Black Is the Soul, Knight Time, Knight Eternal and Dane From Above.

With Black Is the Soul, the dark nature of the Ebony Blade makes Black Knight go berserk! Deal 56 damage to the enemy team, ignoring enemy Protect tiles, and create 2 Charged tiles. If there are 4 or more Charged tiles on the board, destroy a random row. If there are 6 or more Charged tiles on the board, additionally destroy up to 1 enemy Attack, Protect, or Strike tile(s).

The Ebony Blade protects its wielder from any dangers during Knight Time. Deal 93 damage and, if one does not exist, create a Black 4-turn Fortified Countdown tile. While this tile is on the board, this power becomes Knight Eternal.

(PASSIVE) As Knight Eternal, Black Knight cannot be Downed. If Black Knight would be downed, his health drops down to 1 instead. Whenever a friendly Countdown tile reaches 0, if there are 4 or more Charged tiles on the board, restore 93 health and destroy 1 Charged tiles. If there is no Knight Time tile on the board, this power becomes Knight Time.

In Dane From Above, Black Knight rides his winged horse to the skies to attack and protect from above. Black Knight goes Airborne for 2 turns.

(PASSIVE) If Black Knight is Airborne at the start of the turn, fortify a friendly Black Countdown tile, deal 185 damage to a non-target enemy and create 2 strength 19 Protect tiles. Whenever Black Knight returns from being Airborne, create 2 Charged tiles.