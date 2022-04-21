Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Black Knight (Dane Whitman)
For the first time ever, MARVEL Puzzle Quest is introducing a new, free-for-all-users character who was selected by January's New Character Poll: Black Knight (Dane Whitman)! As the wielder of the Ebony Blade, Whitman proved he has what it takes to join the Avengers. Now, despite his heavy past, he hopes to forge a new legacy as the Black Knight, traveling across alternate dimensions and ages past atop his winged horse, in search of a world that accepts him as he is.
Black Knight (Dane Whitman) is the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest! For a limited time between April 21 and May 1, all players that log into MARVEL Puzzle Quest will get a free Black Knight (Dane Whitman) cover as a special thank you for participating in the New Character Poll earlier this year.
A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliation Hero, Black Knight has a toolkit that includes Black Is the Soul, Knight Time, Knight Eternal and Dane From Above.
With Black Is the Soul, the dark nature of the Ebony Blade makes Black Knight go berserk! Deal 56 damage to the enemy team, ignoring enemy Protect tiles, and create 2 Charged tiles. If there are 4 or more Charged tiles on the board, destroy a random row. If there are 6 or more Charged tiles on the board, additionally destroy up to 1 enemy Attack, Protect, or Strike tile(s).
The Ebony Blade protects its wielder from any dangers during Knight Time. Deal 93 damage and, if one does not exist, create a Black 4-turn Fortified Countdown tile. While this tile is on the board, this power becomes Knight Eternal.
(PASSIVE) As Knight Eternal, Black Knight cannot be Downed. If Black Knight would be downed, his health drops down to 1 instead. Whenever a friendly Countdown tile reaches 0, if there are 4 or more Charged tiles on the board, restore 93 health and destroy 1 Charged tiles. If there is no Knight Time tile on the board, this power becomes Knight Time.
In Dane From Above, Black Knight rides his winged horse to the skies to attack and protect from above. Black Knight goes Airborne for 2 turns.
(PASSIVE) If Black Knight is Airborne at the start of the turn, fortify a friendly Black Countdown tile, deal 185 damage to a non-target enemy and create 2 strength 19 Protect tiles. Whenever Black Knight returns from being Airborne, create 2 Charged tiles.
Release Schedule
All times in Eastern
Offers
Black Knight & Friends
- Starts: April 21th 8am
- Ends: April 29th 8am
- 80 Item Vault
- 3x 4-Stars
- 1x Black Knight cover
- 1x Throg cover
- 1x Random 4-Star cover
- 7x Tokens
- 1x Legendary token
- 1x Mighty Token
- 2x Heroic Tokens
- 3x Beginner Support tokens
- 6x Iso-8
- 1x 5,000 Iso-8
- 2x 2,500 Iso-8
- 3x 1,000 Iso-8
- 15x 3-Stars
- 3x Gambit (Modern) cover
- 12x Random 3-Star covers
- 49x 2-Stars
- 10x Hawkeye (Modern) cover
- 39x Random 2-Star covers
- 3x 4-Stars
Release Debut:
FIGHT FOR WAKANDA
- Starts: April 21th 7am
- Ends: April 26th 2am
- Black Knight (Dane Whitman) in placement rewards
Featured Event:
MEET ROCKET & GROOT
- Starts: April 25th 7am
- Ends: April 29th 2am
- Black Knight (Dane Whitman) in progression rewards
WELCOME TO S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Starts: April 24th, 8am
- Ends: April 29th, 8am
- Black Knight (Dane Whitman) shards in Progression rewards
- Rewards tokens to the Black Knight & Friends vault
Versus Tournaments:
UNHOLY OUTLAW
- Starts: April 21th, 8pm
- Ends: April 25th, 3am
- Black Knight (Dane Whitman) shards as a placement reward
FIGHT KNIGHT
- Starts: April 24th, 8am
- Ends: April 27th, 3pm
- Rewards tokens to the Black Knight & Friends vault
