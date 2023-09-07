Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Peni Parker (Spider-Bot BFF)
Peni Parker brings her powerful best friend SP//dr to MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
Sometimes, great power—and its equally great responsibility—are just part of the family business. This was the case for Peni Parker, who inherited her father's impressive SP//dr suit in the wake of his tragic death. As the only other person genetically linked to the suit, Peni uses her vast knowledge of her father's tech to protect her futuristic neighborhood, as well as her Aunt May and Uncle Ben. Plus, she's found a new best friend and confidant in SP//dr!
Peni Parker (Spider-Bot BFF) is the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes, Spider-Verse, Technologists, Time Displaced, and Enhanced, Peni Parker (Spider-Bot BFF) has a toolkit that includes Experimental Webbing, Hits Keep Coming, and Ten Ton Slam.
Peni fires a blast of Experimental Webbing at the target, stopping them in their tracks and setting them up for a followup from SP//dr's fists. This stuns the target for 1 turn(s) and creates a 7-turn Countdown tile that stuns the target for an additional turn. If Experimental Webbing is used on a different target, remove any Experimental Webbing tiles targeting the original target.
(PASSIVE) For each friendly Experimental Webbing tile on the board, this ability’s cost is reduced by 1 (min. 3).
Disregarding any danger, SP//dr leaps forward to deliver a punch that would send any giant monster reeling with Hits Keep Coming. This deals 491 damage, plus 10% damage for each Experimental Webbing tile targeting the enemy.
Using Ten Ton Slam, Peni’s formidable self defense training is magnified by the power in the SP//dr suit. While this allows for massive attacks, it can also create massive collateral damage. This deals 232 damage to the target and 139 damage to other enemies. For each Experimental Webbing tile on the board, deal additional 93 damage to all possible targets, including allies.
Release Schedule
All times in Pacific
Release Events
Story
Webbed Wonder – 9/7 - 9/11
Peni Parker (Spider-Bot BFF) Covers and Shards in Placement rewards, Event Token in Progression rewards
Welcome to S.H.I.E.L.D. – 9/10 - 9/14
Peni Parker (Spider-Bot BFF) Shards + Recruit Token for Shield Offer in Progression rewards
Hearts of Darkness – 9/11 - 9/14
Peni Parker (Spider-Bot BFF) Covers and Shards + Vault Token in Progression rewards
Versus
Lethal Intent – 9/7 - 9/11
Peni Parker (Spider-Bot BFF) Cover and Shards as Placement rewards
Mechanical Mayhem – 9/10 - 9/14
Peni Parker (Spider-Bot BFF) Covers and Shards + Recruit Token for Shield Offer in Progression rewards
Offers
Peni Parker & Friends Vault – 9/10 - 9/14
80 Item Vault:
- 3x 4-Stars
- 1x Spider-Gwen (Gwen Stacy) cover
- 1x Kingpin (Wilson Fisk)
- 1x Random 4-Star cover
- 7x Tokens
- 1x Legendary token
- 1x Mighty Token
- 2x Heroic Tokens
- 3x Beginner Support tokens
- 6x Iso-8
- 1x 5,000 Iso-8
- 2x 2,500 Iso-8
- 3x 1,000 Iso-8
- 15x 3-Stars
- 3x Spiderman (Classic) cover
- 12x Random 3-Star covers
- 49x 2-Stars
- 10x Black Widow (Original) cover
- 39x Random 2-Star covers
Pick up MARVEL Puzzle Quest here. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!
