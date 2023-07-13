Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Silver Samurai (Kenuichio Harada)
Silver Samurai (Kenuichio Harada), winner of the Fan Favorite Poll, brings his incredible skillset to MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
As a mutant, a master in the attendant disciplines of medieval samurai, and the son of Japanese crime lord Shingen Harada, Kenuichio Harada is a triple threat. Using these myriad skills and connections, he operates as a warrior for hire—and it doesn't matter who's footing the bill, so long as the pay is good. His past employers include villains like Mandrill and Hydra, but these days, he works as part of a government-run Japanese hero team.
A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Villain, Mutant, and Mercenary, Silver Samurai (Kenuichio Harada) has a toolkit that includes Tachyon Blade, Warrior for Hire, and Teleportation Ring.
As a Warrior for Hire, Silver Samurai will protect anyone for the right price. He moves to the front, converting a random tile—prioritizing enemy Strike, Attack, or Protect tiles—into a 2-turn Countdown tile targeting a selected ally. While on the board, this tile increases Silver Samurai’s chance to block damage by 10%; any time the protected ally would take damage, Silver Samurai jumps to the front taking the damage instead.
(PASSIVE) Teleportation Ring’s passive is unlocked.
Silver Samurai swings his Tachyon Blade at his target, cutting through their attacks and defenses. He deals 222 damage to the target and destroys a selected column, plus 56 damage for each enemy Special tile destroyed. Destroyed tiles do not deal damage or generate AP.
(PASSIVE) Silver Samurai ignores damage reduction from enemy Protect tiles.
Silver Samurai isn’t above using dishonorable tactics to gain an advantage in combat. Using Teleportation Ring, he prepares to evade, avoiding the next damage he would take. The next time Silver Samurai would evade or block damage, his counter-attack deals 20% increased damage and steals 1 Red AP.
(PASSIVE) Silver Samurai has a 15% chance to block his enemies’ strikes, taking only 45% of the damage. Whenever Silver Samurai evades or blocks damage, he counter-attacks, dealing 93 damage to the target.
Release Schedule
All times in Pacific
Release Events
Story
Meet Rocket & Groot – 7/13 - 7/17
Silver Samurai (Kenuichio Harada) Covers and Shards in Placement rewards, Event Token in Progression rewards
Welcome to S.H.I.E.L.D. – 7/16 - 7/20
Silver Samurai (Kenuichio Harada) Shards + Recruit Token for Shield Offer in Progression rewards
Thick as Thieves – 7/17 - 7/21
Silver Samurai (Kenuichio Harada) Covers and Shards + Vault Token in Progression rewards
Versus
Magnetic Mayhem – 7/13 - 7/17
Silver Samurai (Kenuichio Harada) Cover and Shards as Placement rewards
Storm of Steel – 7/16 - 7/20
Silver Samurai (Kenuichio Harada) Covers and Shards + Recruit Token for Shield Offer in Progression rewards
Offers
Silver Samurai & Foes Vault – 7/16 - 7/20
80 Item Vault:
- 3x 4-Stars
- 1x Silver Samurai (Kenuichio Harada) cover
- 1x Domino (X-Force) cover
- 1x Random 4-Star cover
- 7x Tokens
- 1x Legendary token
- 1x Mighty Token
- 2x Heroic Tokens
- 3x Beginner Support tokens
- 6x Iso-8
- 1x 5,000 Iso-8
- 2x 2,500 Iso-8
- 3x 1,000 Iso-8
- 15x 3-Stars
- 3x Hit-Monkey (Mercenary Hitman) cover
- 12x Random 3-Star covers
- 49x 2-Stars
- 10x Wolverine (Astonishing X-Men) cover
- 39x Random 2-Star covers
Pick up MARVEL Puzzle Quest here. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!
