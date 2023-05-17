MARVEL SNAP Explained: Who Is Howard the Duck?

A 1-Cost, 2-Power card, Howard the Duck has an Ongoing ability that allows players to see the top card of their deck. Howard can fit into a lot of different types of decks, due to his ability being advantageous for pretty much every play style and his Cost being low. However, there are some combinations that are better than others.

One of the best pairings for Howard the Duck is Iron Lad, whose ability causes him to duplicate the text of the top card on his player’s deck. That combination in and of itself makes it possible to power up a deck by duplicating the effects of such buff cards as copying Iron Man, Shuri, or Ironheart. Together, the two can also effectively copy big finishing cards, like Galactus, or common counters, such as Cosmo. Outside of that specific pairing, Howard the Duck also pairs well with Cost reducers such as Wave, as they make it easier to take advantage of his effect and plan ahead better. Additionally, Jubilee now has an On Reveal that brings the top card of a player’s deck to her location, making her and Howard a natural combination.