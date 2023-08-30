MARVEL SNAP Explained: Who Is Silver Samurai?

A 4-Cost, 5-Power card, Silver Samurai has an On Reveal ability that causes both players to discard the lowest-Power card from their hands. Due to the specific nature of Silver Samurai’s ability, he works best in discard decks. However, his skill has a lot of utility that makes him useful in many different scenarios.

The trick with Silver Samurai’s ability is that the lowest-Power card in a player’s hand is not necessarily the weakest. Darkhawk, Dracula, Arnim Zola, Mystique, Iron Man, and Knull, for example, all have 0-Power when in their player’s hand. Such cards are often extremely important to their player’s strategies, so having Silver Samurai take them out can be a game-winning move in and of itself. Outside of those lynchpin cards, Silver Samurai also has a fair chance of hitting low-Power cards that are integral to an opponent’s strategy, such as Patriot, or even those with negative Power, like Hobgoblin. Considering how effective his ability can be and his good Cost-to-Power ratio, Silver Samurai can thus be a good addition to a lot of different types of decks.

Despite his utility, the best Silver Samurai decks are those that embrace discard effects, which often feature cards like Colleen Wing and Moon Knight being used to power up cards like Dracula and Morbius. However, there are a few variations to a standard discard deck that might help Silver Samurai shine brighter. For example, Zabu can reduce Silver Samurai’s Cost to 3, making it easier to get him out early, thus increasing his potential for damage. He also has a lot of synergy with X-23, since if he discards her from his player’s hand, she’ll give them an extra Energy on their next turn. Finally, players can use cards like Ghost Rider or Hela to bring back what they’ve discarded in the game, thus reducing the risk of Silver Samurai getting rid of a key card.