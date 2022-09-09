Games
Published September 9, 2022

MARVEL SNAP Reveals Launch Date with a Special Announcement from Awkwafina

MARVEL SNAP will launch globally on mobile and PC on October 18th! Watch the trailer now.

by Marika Hashimoto

Oh snap! It's Awkwafina—and she's got some news for you!

Nuverse, Second Dinner and Marvel Entertainment announced today at D23 Expo 2022 that the highly anticipated game, MARVEL SNAP, will launch globally on mobile and PC on October 18th. Players can pre-register for the game now at: https://marvelsnap.com/pre-register.

Watch the new Launch Date Announce trailer featuring none other than Awkwafina!

MARVEL SNAP – Release Date Trailer

Whether it's wanting to see Shang-Chi kick Thanos' evil purple butt (Awkwafina does!), or you've always wanted to see what the Guardians of the Galaxy look like in 8-bit mode—wonder no more! MARVEL SNAP brings you super-powered cards that you can play in any number of combinations. And isn't that what the multiverse is all about?

Easy to pick up and so fun to master, MARVEL SNAP is a revolutionary game experience that unleashes the entire Marvel multiverse into a fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping card battler. Pre-register now and get in on the action...It's time to make your move!

MARVEL SNAP

To stay up to date on the latest news from Marvel Games, follow Marvel Games on Twitter!

In this article: MARVEL SNAP, Katy, D23 Expo 2022

