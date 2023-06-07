MARVEL SNAP Swings Into New Season Spider-Versus
How many Spider-People can you name? Travel across the Spider-Verse with the latest season of MARVEL SNAP!
Swing into action during MARVEL SNAP’s newest season, Spider-Versus! In this thrilling new season, you'll join forces with iconic web-slingers, face off against menacing villains, and unravel the secrets of the Spider-Verse. Are your spider-senses tingling yet?
Spider-Versus Season Pass
Spider-Versus Season Pass features some incredible Spider-People from across the multiverse, including the brand new Ghost-Spider! As you progress through the season, you'll have the opportunity to unlock a brand new card, variants, avatars, and card backs, all inspired by the exhilarating world of the Spider-Verse.
NEW CHARACTER: Ghost-Spider
Gwen Stacy is the famous wall-crawler on Earth-65, an alternate universe, where she’s bitten by the infamous irradiated arachnid and dubbed Spider-Woman or “Spider-Gwen.”
When Gwen's friend Peter Parker, who looked up to Spider-Woman, dies after a scientific experiment gone wrong, her alter ego receives the blame and is subsequently hunted as a criminal by her own father. Though she comes to terms with Parker's death, she wears her mask as a badge to honor his memory and go where she is needed most.
THERE ARE MORE SEASONAL REWARDS!
NEW CARDS & MORE
Spider-Versus is our first ever season with Series 4 direct releases!
SERIES 5
SILK
After manifesting spider-powers from a spider bite, staying hidden from totem predators, the Inheritors, and training for 10 years in the use of her powers, Cindy Moon emerges from the bunker ready for anything. She takes the codename Silk and becomes a crime-fighting Spider-Hero, replete with outdated references and a flip-phone.
SERIES 4
Spider-Ham
Once there was a spider. This spider's name was Peter and it resided in the basement of scientist May Porker. All was well and good until one fateful day. The when May Porker decided to try out her newest invention...the world's first atomic powered hairdryer. Soaking her hair with water, May set out to revolutionize haircare for days to come. Instead she was bombarded with radiation. Not quite herself, May Parker bit Peter on the head and passed out. Peter suddenly found himself transformed into a pig like May, yet still retaining his spider-like abilities. When May Porker came to, the accident must have scrambled her brains a bit since she seemed to have no memory of Peter ever being a spider. Taking the last name "Porker", Peter then became her nephew and May was none the wiser. Not long after, Peter adopted the crime fighting identity of Spider-Ham!
As Spider-Ham, Peter faced such nefarious foes as Ductor Doom, Bull-Frog, Raven the Hunter, Hogzilla, the Buzzard and the King-Pig! But fear not, true believers! The spectacular Spider-Ham is not alone in his battle against evil! Fighting alongside the likes of Captain Americat, Goose Rider, Hulk-Bunny, the Fantastic Fur, Deerdevil and Iron Mouse our hero is sure to triumph! Now if only J. Jonah Jackal (editor of the Daily Beagle) would lighten up on his harsh articles and trash talking, Peter could enjoy a date with Mary Jane Waterbuffalo.
SERIES 4
Spider-Man 2099
Prodigy-level geneticist Miguel O’Hara gives himself spider-like abilities in an experiment gone wrong. He sees an opportunity to protect ordinary people against abusive corporations, and decides to use his powers for good and become Spider-Man of the year 2099.
SO, WHEN CAN YOU EXPECT NEW CARDS?
You can expect new cards to be released weekly - starting with last month’s Season Pass Card, Nebula, releasing as a Series 5 card on June 5th.
- June 5th: Nebula - Series 5 Release
- June 12th: Silk - Series 5 Release
- June 19th: Spider-Ham - Series 4 Release
- June 26th: Spider-Man 2099 - Series 4 Release
New Series 4 and Series 5 card releases appear in the Token Shop and Collector’s Reserves.
Series Drops
In the patch later this month, we’ll have a few cards dropping to a lower series.
- Cards dropping from Series 5 to Series 4:
- Cards dropping from Series 4 to Series 3:
BRAND NEW LOCATIONS
Spider-Verses explores across the multiverse and features all-new locations!
BRAND NEW VARIANTS
- Ghost-Spider - Venomized - Super Rare
- Ghost-Spider - Pixel - Rare
- Ghost-Spider - Rose Besch - Super Rare
- Mister Negative - Faye - Rare
- Silk - Skottie Young - Rare
- Silk - Venomized - Super Rare
- Silk - Pixel - Rare
- Vulture - Giulio - Rare
- Hobgoblin - Pixel - Rare
- Venom - In-Hyuk Lee - Ultimate
- Kraven - Davila - Super Rare
- Spider-Ham - Peter Porker - Rare
- Spider-Ham - Venomized - Super Rare
- Spider-Ham - Dan Hipp - Rare
- Electro - Kim Jacinto - Ultimate
- Agent 13 - Dan Hipp - Rare
- Spider-Woman - Rian - Super Rare
- Debrii - Dan Hipp - Rare
- Spider-Man 2099 - Dan Hipp - Rare
- Spider-Man 2099 - Francesco Mattina - Super Rare
- Spider-Man 2099 - Skottie Young - Rare
- Spider-Man - Dan Hipp - Rare
- Iron Man - Alex Garner - Ultimate
- America Chavez - Venomized - Super Rare
- Crystal - Pixel - Rare
BRAND NEW BUNDLES
These Exclusive Bundles are available for a limited time! And don’t forget that you can use any new variant even if you don’t yet own the base card. Here are the upcoming bundles:
Itsy Bitsy Spider
- Baby Miles Morales Variant & Avatar
- Miles Morales Card Back
- 3500 Credits
- 155 Miles Morales Boosters
- Title: I Kid, Arachnid
Price: 2500 Gold
Hard Eight
- Noir Doctor Octopus Variant & Avatar
- Noir Black Cat Variant & Avatar
- 1500 Gold
- 1500 Credits
- 500 Tokens
- 155 Doctor Octopus Boosters
- 155 Black Cat Boosters
Price: $19.99
Bring the Pain
- 3099 Hobgoblin Variant & Avatar
- 3099 Scorpion Variant & Avatar
- 4000 Gold
- 155 Hobgoblin Boosters
- 155 Scorpion Boosters
Price: $29.99
Not Quite A Bird
- Iban Coello Darkhawk Variant & Avatar
- 1000 Credits
- 310 Darkhawk Boosters
Price: $29.99
I Don’t Like Sandman
- Salty Sandman Variant & Avatar
- Title: Kind of a Jerk
- 2000 Tokens
- 1000 Credits
- 155 Sandman Boosters
Price: 3000 Gold
Artist Showcase: Fiona Hsieh
- Carnage Variant & Avatar
- Venom Variant & Avatar
- 2000 Gold
- 155 Carnage Boosters
- 155 Venom Boosters
Price: $19.99
Spandexcellent
- Kael Spider-Man Variant & Avatar
- Title: Most Spandexcellent
- 3500 Tokens
- 1000 Credits
- 310 Spider-Man Boosters
Price: 6000 Gold
Atlantis Beach Club
- Wave Variant & Avatar
- Namor Variant & Avatar
- Cosmo Variant & Avatar
- Atlantis Cardback
- Trident of Namor Cardback
- 155 Wave Boosters
- 155 Namor Boosters
- 155 Cosmo Boosters
Price: $9.99
Join us in the Spider-Versus season and become a part of the ever-expanding world of the Spider-Verse. With new characters, locations, and surprises waiting around every corner, it's time to don your mask and embrace your inner web-slinger!
Get in on the action now! MARVEL SNAP is available in 13 languages across the world and available for download now on mobile and early access PC: www.MarvelSnap.com.
For the latest news on MARVEL SNAP, follow Marvel Games on Twitter!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Movies
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’: The Directors on Miles and Gwen’s Importance