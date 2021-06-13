Square Enix Presents Unveils Cinematic Trailer for 'Marvel's Avengers' Black Panther - War for Wakanda Expansion
Available this August!
It belongs to Wakanda!
During the Square Enix Presents - Summer Showcase 2021, Marvel's Avengers unveiled the cinematic trailer for the "Black Panther — War for Wakanda" Expansion.
Black Panther must defend Wakanda from Klaw, who seeks to steal Vibranium for his own desires.
The Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther — War for Wakanda Expansion will be available in August 2021!
Marvel’s Avengers is currently available on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia and is rated T (Teen) by the ESRB.
