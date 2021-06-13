Games
Published June 13, 2021

Square Enix Presents Unveils Cinematic Trailer for 'Marvel's Avengers' Black Panther - War for Wakanda Expansion

Available this August!

by Christine Dinh
Marvel's Avengers Expansion: Black Panther - War for Wakanda

It belongs to Wakanda!

During the Square Enix Presents - Summer Showcase 2021Marvel's Avengers unveiled the cinematic trailer for the "Black Panther — War for Wakanda" Expansion.

1:49
Marvel's Avengers Expansion: Black Panther - War for Wakanda Cinematic Trailer

Black Panther must defend Wakanda from Klaw, who seeks to steal Vibranium for his own desires. 

The Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther — War for Wakanda Expansion will be available in August 2021!

Marvel’s Avengers is currently available on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia and is rated T (Teen) by the ESRB. 

For the most up-to-date information about Marvel's Avengers, keep an eye on PlayAvengers.com. And be sure to follow "Play Avengers" on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram!

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

1/

