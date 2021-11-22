'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'MARVEL Future Revolution' Earn 5 Nominations for The Game Awards 2021
Vote now until November 8th for best narrative, best score and music, innovation in accessibility, best action/adventure game, and best mobile game!
Always exploring and pushing the boundaries in storytelling, Marvel is paving the way in games, and this year is no exception! Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and MARVEL Future Revolution have received five nominations for The Game Awards 2021, including best narrative, best score and music, innovation in accessibility, best action/adventure game, and best mobile game!
Winners will be determined by a mix of industry judges and public voting, so your voice counts! Vote now for the categories below. Voting is open from now until Wednesday, December 8th at 9pm ET.
- Best Narrative: (Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy)
- Best Score and Music: (Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy)
- Innovation in Accessibility: (Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy)
- Best Action/Adventure Game: (Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy)
- Best Mobile Game: (MARVEL Future Revolution)
Winners of all categories will be announced on Thursday, December 9th at 7pm ET during The Game Awards livestream.
Congratulations to all the nominees! Be sure to tune in and see who wins!
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is now available on PlayStation®5 console, PlayStation®4 console, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, and PC digital, and streaming via GeForce NOW. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version for Nintendo Switch is also available in select regions.
Developed by Netmarble Monster, MARVEL Future Revolution is the second collaboration between Netmarble and Marvel Entertainment, and a successor to the long-running hit mobile game MARVEL Future Fight, enjoyed by more than 120 million people worldwide. MARVEL Future Revolution is available to download on iOS and Android devices.
For more information on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, please visit the official website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram! You can also find MARVEL Future Revolution on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram—visit MarvelFutureRevolution.com for more!
