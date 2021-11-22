Games
Published November 22, 2021

'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'MARVEL Future Revolution' Earn 5 Nominations for The Game Awards 2021

Vote now until November 8th for best narrative, best score and music, innovation in accessibility, best action/adventure game, and best mobile game!

by Marika Hashimoto
Marvel at The Game Awards 2021 December 9

 

Always exploring and pushing the boundaries in storytelling, Marvel is paving the way in games, and this year is no exception! Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and MARVEL Future Revolution have received five nominations for The Game Awards 2021, including best narrative, best score and music, innovation in accessibility, best action/adventure game, and best mobile game!

Winners will be determined by a mix of industry judges and public voting, so your voice counts! Vote now for the categories below. Voting is open from now until Wednesday, December 8th at 9pm ET.

 

 

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Nominated for Best Narrative The Game Awards 2021
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Nominated for Best Score and Music The Game Awards 2021
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Nominated for Innovation in Accessibility The Game Awards 2021
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Nominated for Best Action/Adventure The Game Awards 2021
MARVEL Future Revolution Nominated for Best Mobile Game The Game Awards 2021

Winners of all categories will be announced on Thursday, December 9th at 7pm ET during The Game Awards livestream.

Congratulations to all the nominees! Be sure to tune in and see who wins!

 

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is now available on PlayStation®5 console, PlayStation®4 console, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, and PC digital, and streaming via GeForce NOW. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version for Nintendo Switch is also available in select regions. 

Developed by Netmarble Monster, MARVEL Future Revolution is the second collaboration between Netmarble and Marvel Entertainment, and a successor to the long-running hit mobile game MARVEL Future Fight, enjoyed by more than 120 million people worldwide. MARVEL Future Revolution is available to download on iOS and Android devices. 

For more information on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, please visit the official website and follow us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram!  You can also find MARVEL Future Revolution on FacebookYouTubeTwitter, and Instagram—visit MarvelFutureRevolution.com for more!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: A Universe of Villains Arrive in the New Trailer

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Podcasts

Listen to Chapter 7 of 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye' Today

Comics

Marvel’s Latest and Greatest Stories

Culture & Lifestyle

Destination D23: New Super Hero Experiences Arrive in 2022 with the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers

Comics

November 24's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

In this article: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, MARVEL Future Revolution

Related

Games

The Secrets Behind Designing Gamora for 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Marvel Puzzle Quest'

Hear from 'Guardians' Art Director Bruno Gauthier-Leblanc and Lead Designer at Demiurge Studios Patrick Rodriguez!

2 weeks ago

0:32

Trailers & Extras

Accolades Trailer | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

"A non-stop thrill ride", "one of the best super hero games of all times" with "truly spectacular story arcs." Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is capturing the hearts of critics and players worldwide.

2 weeks ago

Games

Marvel Games Comic Connection: Gamora

Your Mann at Marvel, Bill Rosemann, presents a tour of Gamora's comic book history as she stars in the brand-new 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy'!

2 weeks ago

Games

Fight Side-by-Side with the Eternals as Companions in the Latest Update for 'MARVEL Future Revolution'

Defend Primary Earth against Kro in the latest limited-time event!

2 weeks ago