Storm Brings the Thunder in New 'Marvel's Midnight Suns' DLC
Check out the trailer for the final post-launch DLC for 'Marvel's Midnight Suns,' which unleashes Storm and her powerful weather-based attacks.
The fourth and final post-launch DLC for Marvel's Midnight Suns is ready to unleash a "Blood Storm."
Longtime X-Men leader Ororo Munroe, AKA Storm, will bring her powerful wind and lightning-based attacks to Marvel's Midnight Suns in the "Blood Storm" DLC arriving on May 11. In addition to her 10 unique Hero abilities, "Blood Storm" includes new story missions, a brand new Abbey Upgrade, and some fresh cosmetics for one of the most powerful mutants on the planet.
