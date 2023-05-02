Games
Published May 2, 2023

Storm Brings the Thunder in New 'Marvel's Midnight Suns' DLC

Check out the trailer for the final post-launch DLC for 'Marvel's Midnight Suns,' which unleashes Storm and her powerful weather-based attacks.

by Meagan Damore
Storm joins 'Marvel's Midnight Suns'

The fourth and final post-launch DLC for Marvel's Midnight Suns is ready to unleash a "Blood Storm."

Longtime X-Men leader Ororo Munroe, AKA Storm, will bring her powerful wind and lightning-based attacks to Marvel's Midnight Suns in the "Blood Storm" DLC arriving on May 11. In addition to her 10 unique Hero abilities, "Blood Storm" includes new story missions, a brand new Abbey Upgrade, and some fresh cosmetics for one of the most powerful mutants on the planet.

Watch the latest trailer now!

"Blood Storm" - Storm DLC Trailer | Marvel's Midnight Suns

Launch your epic adventure with the legendary #MidnightSuns TODAY!

Purchase the Legendary Edition to receive the Season Pass containing VenomDeadpoolMorbius, & Storm.

If you haven't already, watch the Prequel Shorts Intro Teaser!

Join the Official Marvel’s Midnight Suns Newsletter and get the exclusive Blade Nightstalker Skin!

Learn more about the Midnight Suns at: https://2kgam.es/3Qdk2V1

For the latest news on Marvel's Midnight Suns, follow Marvel Games on Twitter!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

Everything We Learned at the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Red Carpet

Comics

May 3's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Culture & Lifestyle

See the Newly Revealed Cover of 'Marvel Comics: A Manga Tribute'

Culture & Lifestyle

Spider-Verse Heroes Araña and Spider-Man 2099 Go on a Cross-Time Team-Up in ‘Araña and Spider-Man 2099: Dark Tomorrow’

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Blast off with 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Marvel's Midnight Suns, Storm

Related

2:16

Trailers & Extras

"Blood Storm" - Storm DLC Trailer | Marvel's Midnight Suns

There's a Storm coming. Get ready to rain down pain when Storm arrives in Midnight Suns on May 11!

2 hours ago

Comics

Mystical Mutants of the Marvel Universe

Meet a few of mutantkind's mightiest magic users, from Magik and Storm to Selene and Madelyne Pryor.

1 week ago

Comics

'Storm' #1 First Look Traps Ororo Under the Sea

In a special first look at 'Storm' #1, Ororo and the X-Men's dream day by the sea turns into a watery nightmare.

1 week ago

Culture & Lifestyle

'Marvel's Midnight Suns: The Art of the Game' Book Now Available in Stores

On sale April 18th! Step into the world of Marvel’s Midnight Suns—and rise up against the darkness!

2 weeks ago