Games
Published February 16, 2023

New Venom DLC for Marvel's Midnight Suns Is All About Redemption

The second DLC for Marvel's Midnight Suns is here, but how does Venom fit in after all he's done? Watch the "Redemption" trailer now!

by Marika Hashimoto
He’s caused a mountain of hurt, but this brutal antihero is ready for Redemption. With fangs bared and tongue writhing in ravenous anticipation, it’s time to unleash the power of the Symbiote when Venom joins the Midnight Suns on February 23!

Expand your adventure with Venom in Redemption, the second DLC for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Venom joins the roster to chew through evildoers and feed his insatiable hunger, bringing with him 10 unique Hero abilities. Plus, enjoy new story missions, a brand new Abbey Upgrade, and some fresh cosmetics for this brutal antihero!

Watch the latest trailer now!

"Redemption" - Venom DLC Trailer | Marvel's Midnight Suns

If you haven't already, watch the Prequel Shorts Intro Teaser!

Learn more about the Midnight Suns at: https://2kgam.es/3Qdk2V1

