Games
Published November 22, 2022

'Marvel's Midnight Suns' Prequel Short Pits Blade Against an Army of Vampires

The new 'Midnight Suns' prequel short, 'The Daywalker,' is available to watch now on YouTube and Marvel.com!

by Meagan Damore
Marvel's Midnight Suns prequel short introduces Blade

Just like that, Blade has joined Marvel's Midnight Suns.

In a new Prequel Short titled "The Daywalker," Blade finds himself under attack by an army of vampires on a city rooftop. Even as the vampires close in, Blade doesn't sweat it; he swiftly dispatches them from the shadows, pulling out new, deadlier weapons for each slaying. When the Caretaker emerges from a portal at the end of this battle, he almost takes her out, too—but stops his blade expertly at her neck. Then, when she asks him to join the Midnight Suns, he gives her a surprising answer.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts are a set of five short videos that provide backstory on how Lilith became the Mother of Demons, and how Super Heroes like BladeMagikGhost Rider and Nico Minoru came together to form the young core of the Midnight Suns. The first Prequel Short premiered on October 31, 2022 via the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel. Subsequent videos are scheduled to release weekly, right up until Marvel's Midnight Suns releases on December 2, 2022!

Watch the fourth episode now!

The Daywalker - Prequel Shorts | Marvel's Midnight Suns

Pre-order Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the all-new tactical RPG from 2K and Firaxis Games coming to PC, PlayStation 5,  and Xbox Series X|S on December 2, 2022https://2kgam.es/BuyMidnightSuns

Launch your epic adventure among the legendary #MidnightSuns and be among the first to play!

For the latest news on Marvel's Midnight Suns, follow Marvel Games on Twitter!

In this article: Blade (Eric Brooks), Marvel's Midnight Suns

