Watch the Halloween Premiere of Marvel's Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts with the Salem Sisters
The first Prequel Short is available to watch now on YouTube and Marvel.com!
Travel back in time to the late 1600s to learn the Hunter's tragic origin story, where a moment of weakness damned the entire world.
Shadowy figures, dark magic, and ominous tales from the past...Featuring the Salem Sisters (and some other familiar faces!), what better way to spend Halloween than watching the first Prequel Short from Marvel's Midnight Suns? Premiering on October 31, 2022 via the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel, subsequent videos are scheduled to be released weekly, right up until Marvel's Midnight suns releases on December 2, 2022!
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts are a set of five short videos that provide backstory on how Lilith became the Mother of Demons, and how Super Heroes like Blade, Magik, Ghost Rider and Nico Minoru came together to form the young core of the Midnight Suns.
Watch the first episode now!
Pre-order Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the all-new tactical RPG from 2K and Firaxis Games coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on December 2, 2022: https://2kgam.es/BuyMidnightSuns
Launch your epic adventure among the legendary #MidnightSuns and be among the first to play!
For the latest news on Marvel's Midnight Suns, follow Marvel Games on Twitter!
