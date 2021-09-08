'Marvel's Spider-Man 2’ Swings Exclusively Onto PlayStation 5 in 2023

Fans can expect new abilities, new costumes and, of course, new villains. Eagle-eyed Spider-Man fans likely recognized one from the trailer and we're so excited at the announcement that Tony Todd (of Candyman fame) will be voicing none other than VENOM in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. He'll be joined by Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter, who return to their roles as Peter Parker and Miles Morales.