Games
Published September 8, 2021

'Marvel's Spider-Man 2’ Swings Exclusively Onto PlayStation 5 in 2023

A new storyline awaits Peter Parker in this newly announced game from Insomniac Games!

by Marvel
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Reveal Trailer | PS5

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is back in town!

Insomniac Games announced today that Marvel's Spider-Man 2, sequel to the celebrated game Marvel's Spider-Man, will be releasing in 2023. The new Action-Adventure game brings a new cast of characters to the world of Spider-Man as well as an exciting new storyline full of twists and turns.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 screenshot

With much of the development team behind Marvel’s Spider-Man returning, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is sure to blow your mind, as the trailer release today has just a glimpse of what's to come for our web-headed Super Heroes. 

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 screenshot

Fans can expect new abilities, new costumes and, of course, new villains. Eagle-eyed Spider-Man fans likely recognized one from the trailer and we're so excited at the announcement that Tony Todd (of Candyman fame) will be voicing none other than VENOM in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. He'll be joined by Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter, who return to their roles as Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 screenshot

'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' will be available exclusively on PS5 in 2023. ESRB Rating is still pending.

To stay on top of the latest news for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, be sure to check back often to Marvel.com and follow Marvel Games on Twitter!

