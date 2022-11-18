Games
Published November 18, 2022

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Now Available on PC

Tune into the livestream with Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software today at 10AM PST to celebrate the launch of 'Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales' on PC!

by Marika Hashimoto
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | PC Launch Trailer

Following suit after the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered earlier this summer, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales swings onto PC today!

Coming again from our friends at Nixxes Software, working closely with Insomniac Games, this PC Release features a slew of optimizations to make your PC playthrough feel brand new. Experience Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales like never before with NVIDIA DLSS/DLAA, Ray-Traced Reflections and Shadows, Ultra-Wide Monitor Support, and more! Now available on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

To get a taste of the action, watch the new trailer now! You can also head over to Twitch today 11/18 at 10AM PST / 1PM EST to catch Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software on livestream to celebrate the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC!

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC Launch Miles Punching Rhino
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC Launch Miles Talking To Prowler
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC Launch Miles Perched on Building Wall

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is out now on PC! Swing over to Steam or the Epic Games Store to grab your copy today!

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC Launch Map

For the latest news on Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, follow Marvel Games on Twitter!

In this article: Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Spider-Man (Miles Morales)

