Games
Published December 6, 2021

New Trailer Drops for 'Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales' Along With Two New Suits for 'Marvel's Spider-Man'

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is coming to town! Check out the latest game updates, only available on PlayStation 5.

by Marika Hashimoto
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition Trailer PlayStation 5

Get ready for Spider Season! The newest trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales reveals an action-packed sequence with villains, chaos, and a certain fella in a red suit (not who you think, though!).

Experience extraordinary adventures in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, available now only on PlayStation 5. The Ultimate Edition features an action-packed saga, including Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: City That Never Sleeps DLC chapters, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

That's not all...Soon you can upgrade your suits with iconic looks from the newest Spider-Man movie, even before its release!

Web-sling through the city in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered — now with two new suits coming December 10th inspired by the film Spider-Man: No Way Home* (in theaters December 17)! Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered includes the PS5-enhanced remaster of the hit original game and story, as well as all three Marvel's Spider-Man: City That Never Sleeps DLC chapters!

Then, witness the rise of Miles Morales as the new protector of East Harlem in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, featuring electrifying new abilities, unique suits, and an original story from Insomniac Games.

Marvel's Spider-Man Black and Gold Suit Inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home Available on PlayStation 5
Marvel's Spider-Man Hybrid Suit Inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home Available on PlayStation 5

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition is available now. More information available in the PlayStation Store.

*Requires internet connection and December game update.

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews—and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!

In this article: Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Spider-Man (Miles Morales)

