Nick Fury, Director of Espionage Agency S.H.I.E.L.D., Infiltrates 'Fortnite' to Combat the Cubes
Nick Fury has been spotted investigating the Island—grab his Outfit and the S.H.I.E.L.D. set now in the Shop!
Master of espionage (and definitely probably not a Life-Model Decoy), Nick Fury of S.H.I.E.L.D. sneaks onto the Island to root out Cube corruption. Defend the Island from the supernatural Cube threat with the new S.H.I.E.L.D. Set available in the Item Shop!
This isn’t the first time Nick Fury has dealt with supernatural Cubes. In addition to the Outfit, you can pick up the following accessories:
- F.I.E.L.D. Pack Back Bling (sold with the Outfit): Just the thing for Front-line Infiltration, Espionage, and Long-term Deployment.
- Director's Scythe Pickaxe: Has sliced through many armored hulls.
- First-Strike Infiltration Glider: Lets out a blue flame and emblazoned with S.H.I.E.L.D.’s logo.
Players can purchase the Outfit (+ Back Bling), Pickaxe, and Glider individually or as part of the Nick Fury Bundle. This bundle additionally includes the Quinjets in Flight Loading Screen.
Don't yield. Back S.H.I.E.L.D.
Fight back the Cube Monsters as one of the world’s most renowned super spies!
Stay set to Marvel.com for more!
