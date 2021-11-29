Nick Fury, Director of Espionage Agency S.H.I.E.L.D., Infiltrates 'Fortnite' to Combat the Cubes

Master of espionage (and definitely probably not a Life-Model Decoy), Nick Fury of S.H.I.E.L.D. sneaks onto the Island to root out Cube corruption. Defend the Island from the supernatural Cube threat with the new S.H.I.E.L.D. Set available in the Item Shop!

This isn’t the first time Nick Fury has dealt with supernatural Cubes. In addition to the Outfit, you can pick up the following accessories: