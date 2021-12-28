Piecing Together Marvel Puzzle Quest - Doc Ock (No Way Home)

A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Villains and Sinister Six, Doc Ock has a toolkit that includes Call to Arms, A Mind of Their Own, and Unbounded Potential.

Doc Ock coordinates his mechanical arms to launch a powerful attack on his enemies with Call to Arms. Shuffle the board, dealing 65 damage to the enemy team for each color of friendly Tentacle tile on the board, then remove all friendly Tentacle tiles. (PASSIVE) Whenever you make a Blue, Black, or Yellow match, create a Tentacle tile in that color. At the start of the turn, remove all enemy Strike, Attack, or Protect tiles in colors shared with friendly Tentacle tiles.

With A Mind of Their Own, Doc Ock hatches a cunning scheme, but his mechanical arms have their own plans in mind. Choose a pair of basic tiles to swap and convert to Tentacle tiles. (PASSIVE) At the start of the turn, if a friendly Tentacle tile shares a color with another, one of them will remake itself onto an adjacent basic tile that does not share a color with other friendly Tentacle tiles.

Otto Octavius’s contributions to science grant him immense power with Unbounded Potential. Choose a non-Yellow tile. Gain 2 AP in that tile’s color, restore 176 health, and grant a burst of 176 health to Doc Ock’s allies. If there’s a friendly Tentacle tile in that color, gain an extra 1 AP. (Max level 343 health)

RELEASE SCHEDULE

Release Events:

Story

Infinite Pursuit – Dec 30 – Jan 4

Rewards tokens to the Infinite Pursuit Cover Pack

Doc Ock (No Way Home) in Placement rewards

Unstable Iso-8 – Jan 3 – 7

Doc Ock (No Way Home) in Progression rewards

Welcome to S.H.I.E.L.D. – Jan 2 – 7

Doc Ock (No Way Home) shards in Progression rewards

Rewards tokens to the Doc Ock & Foes vault

Versus

Ice Breaker – Dec 30 – Jan 3

Doc Ock (No Way Home) in Placement rewards

Love-Eight Relationship – Jan 2 – 5

Doc Ock (No Way Home) in Progression rewards

Rewards tokens to the Doc Ock & Foes vault

OFFERS

Doc Ock & Foes – Dec 30 – Jan 7

80 Item Vault 3x 4-Stars 1x Doc Ock cover 1x Quake 4-star cover 1x Random 4-Star cover 7x Tokens 1x Legendary token 1x Mighty Token 2x Heroic Tokens 3x Beginner Support tokens 6x Iso-8 1x 5,000 Iso-8 2x 2,500 Iso-8 3x 1,000 Iso-8 15x 3-Stars 3x Quicksilver 3-star cover 12x Random 3-Star covers 49x 2-Stars 10x Daken 2-star cover 39x Random 2-Star covers



